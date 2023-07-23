Highlights .

Leeds United journalist Beren Cross was thoroughly unimpressed by 19-year-old defender Leo Hjelde in the club's 2-0 pre-season defeat to Monaco on July 22nd.

Who is Leo Hjelde?

Having arrived as a young left-back from Celtic's youth system back in 2021, there was a great deal of excitement around Hjelde's move to Elland Road.

The Norwegian defender, who is also comfortable playing at centre-back, had stood out during an impressive loan spell with Ross County and Leeds eventually managed to capture his signature.

Hjelde has played five times for Leeds' first team, including twice in the Premier League during the 2021/22 season, but spent half of last season on loan at Rotherham in the Championship.

Once hailed as the "next Van Dijk" (via Yorkshire Evening Post) by former manager John Hughes, Hjelde's development has not quite gone to plan so far and his unimpressive performances in pre-season under new coach Daniel Farke have left a lot to be desired.

During the Whites' 2-0 defeat to Monaco, Hjelde was panned by journalist Cross in his post-match ratings, receiving a 5/10 award - the equal lowest of any player.

Speaking about Hjelde, Cross wrote: "Just not quite catching the eye at left-back in either of the public friendlies up to this point. Looks hurried in possession and left a few team-mates in the lurch with poor passes."

Hjelde received the same rating by journalist Graham Smyth during Leeds' 2-0 pre-season defeat to Manchester United ten days earlier, with Smyth also noting his lack of composure in possession.

Understandably nerves could be playing their part in the teenager's subpar performances, but Farke will be hoping that Hjelde can raise his level as the Championship season draws closer.

One youngster that did impress in the 2-0 loss to Monaco was 17-year-old Archie Gray who received a 7/10 rating from Cross and was labelled as "excellent" during his 60-minute showing against the Ligue 1 side.

New signing Ethan Ampadu also shone in a holding midfield role, while the tricky Luis Sinisterra excelled in wide areas. However, goals from Kevin Volland and Wissam Ben Yedder were too much for Farke's side, who are yet to score in pre-season so far.

When do Leeds play next?

Leeds will have a five-day rest before their next pre-season clash with Nottingham Forest. The pair faced each other twice in the Premier League last season, winning one apiece.

Leeds will then travel to Edinburgh to face Hearts in what is likely their final pre-season venture. An undoubtedly easier test than Man United, Monaco or Nottingham Forest, Farke will be hoping to see a better and more structured showing from his new side.

The Whites kick off their return to the Championship on August 6th when they host Cardiff City at Elland Road and Farke will hope to have two pre-season victories in the bank by then.

What the German's team will look like come the opening weekend remains to be seen with Leeds having done a fair bit of business so far, albeit mostly in relation to outgoings.

Ampadu is the only signing so far having arrived from Chelsea, but Rodrigo, Tyler Roberts, Joel Robles and Adam Forshaw have all left permanently.

Brenden Aaronson, Marc Roca, Rasmus Kristensen and Robin Koch have all left on loan with some of those deals expected to be made permanent at the end of the campaign.