Highlights Leeds United captain Liam Cooper's potential move to the Saudi Pro League is in doubt due to a potentially long-term injury.

Leeds fans have been hit with a series of bad news, including relegation and an exodus of players.

Cooper's injury could cost him his big-money move to Saudi Arabia, casting doubt on the transfer.

The recent injury to Leeds United captain Liam Cooper could put his potential move to the Saudi Pro League "in doubt" as there is a chance it could be "fairly long term", per The Athletic's Phil Hay.

Is Liam Cooper leaving Leeds United this summer?

It has been a fairly bleak few months for Leeds fans recently, with it feeling like one piece of bad news is always followed by another.

First, it was their relegation from the Premier League, which was confirmed on a miserable final day of the season that saw them handily beaten by Tottenham Hotspur.

Following that, there was an exodus of first-team players - some of whom had joined just six months earlier - that left to find top-flight football elsewhere, and now the news that club captain Cooper is injured and of interest to the free-spending Saudi league.

According to TalkSport, the Scotsman is the subject of interest from Al Qadsiah, a Saudi side managed by Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, and given the recent slew of players opting to join the Middle Eastern league, there is every chance Cooper follows suit.

That said, the injury to his ankle that he suffered after scoring against Cardiff City on the weekend might just cost him his big-money move, with The Athletic's Phil Hay suggesting that it could cast "doubt" on the transfer.

He explained the situation on The Square Ball YouTube channel, saying:

"That looks to the naked eye like it's going to be an absence of some sort. You don't imagine him, you know, looking at the way he was trying to walk behind the goal line and struggling; you know you don't see him being at Birmingham on Saturday.

"And I feel for him as well because he does have this offer from Saudi Arabia, and I think in his situation with 12 months to go, 31 now, you know a lot of football behind him, it's very different, I feel, to Max Wober's situation.

"Wober seemed to be saying 'I want to be elsewhere you know I just want to go and play for another club. I want to go to the Bundesliga.' I think this is more of a kind of life decision for Cooper, but what the effect will be of this injury? It might well have been that he was minded to stay anyway, but if it is fairly long term or if it isn't great, then you would imagine that that would put that move in doubt."

How much does Liam Cooper earn?

With the lavish riches of the Saudi Pro League a distinct possibility in Cooper's future, how much is he currently earning for the Peacocks in the Championship this season?

According to Capology, the 31-year-old earns £25,000-a-week in south Yorkshire, which makes him just the 15th best-paid player in the squad, marginally behind keep Illan Meslier, who is currently on £30,000-a-week.

The best-paid player in the entire squad is former Manchester City player Jack Harrison, who earns £90,000-a-week after signing his new deal in April of this year and earns £20,000-a-week more than Patrick Bamford in second place.

While the wage he would earn in the Middle East remains a mystery, it would surely be a massive increase on what he is making in England, and with the added benefit of paying no tax, it might just be an offer too good to refuse for the Scotsman, should his injury not scupper it.