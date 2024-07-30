Leeds United fans will be trying to contain their excitement at what Jayden Bogle could offer the Whites this coming Championship season, having been taken aback by his pre-season offerings out in Germany.

Bogle has picked up two assists when playing in these behind closed doors clashes so far, with Mateo Joseph firing home both times after being found by the ex-Sheffield United man, whilst also keeping a clean sheet against Schalke last time out in a 2-0 win.

Leeds aren't done there when it comes to bolstering their back four, however, as a move for a target Daniel Farke's men have long admired could be on this summer.

Leeds going back in for Gent centre-back

As per Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Leeds are still very much interested in long-term target Jordan Torunarigha, who could soon be moved on from his current Belgian employer KAA Gent.

The site are speculating that Italian outfit Monza are also interested in picking up the towering 26-year-old this off-season, alongside other suitors from across Europe and England in the form of TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Crystal Palace, and West Ham United.

Leeds have even previously fielded a bid for the 6 foot 3 centre-back, with that bid being in and around the £2.5m mark, but Gent now want a much improved £4.2m fee to consider parting ways.

Torunarigha arriving in through the door would significantly strengthen the defence at Elland Road that had already been boosted by Joe Rodon returning on a permanent basis, with Pascal Struijk fearful of a starting spot next season if the current Gent man does join.

Comfortable playing as either a left-back or a centre-back for his side too, Torunarigha is a similar style player to that of the Whites number 21, and he could shine relocating to West Yorkshire lining up next to Bogle, knowing he is capable of picking up goals and assists even when playing out from defence much like the brand new Whites recruit.

What Torunrarigha can offer Leeds

Last season playing in Belgium, the in-demand centre-back would pick up one goal and two assists in league action, with a defensive steel also present in his game that would complement well with Rodon's grit if he was to move to Elland Road.

The Gent number 23 would win an impressive 4.6 total duels on average per Jupiler Pro League contest last campaign, whilst also showing off his energy with 5.2 ball recoveries averaged. To add context, Rodon's numbers were 4.7 total duels won and a lesser 4.2 ball recoveries registered in the second tier.

Torunarigha's FBRef numbers over the last year vs Bogle's Stat - per 90 mins Torunarigha Bogle Shot-creating actions 1.12 1.07 Passes attempted 62.70 31.25 Pass completion % 83.5% 70.7% Progressive passes 5.00 1.94 Progressive carries 1.51 1.23 Tackles 2.46 2.13 Interceptions 1.77 1.03 Blocks 1.34 1.36 Clearances 3.32 3.13 Aerials won 2.07 1.61 Stats by FBRef

As can be seen looking at the table above, however, the 6 foot 3 titan would also shine - away from helping out Rodon at the back to shut out Championship attackers - lining up next to Bogle when playing out from the back, which could see Farke rejig and play Torunarigha down the right to help the former Blades full-back shine even more when venturing forward.

Bogle managed to pick up three goals for Chris Wilder's men even during their relegation misery, and has shown his comfortable nature bombing forward in pre-season already, which could mean he's the permanent fix Leeds needed in this once problematic spot.

This could also mean there's no space for Struijk to take up in the Whites starting XI this season to come, with the former Ajax youth player falling down the pecking order anyway, as a result of an injury-ravaged last campaign.

But, Farke has played with three centre-backs in pre-season so far, so everything could be up for grabs heading into the first competitive Championship clash next month if the ex-Hertha Berlin man joins the camp.