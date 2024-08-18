Leeds United fans would have walked away from the Hawthorns disappointed with their side's attacking display, but potentially happy that at least a point was picked up against a tough West Bromwich Albion side.

The 0-0 draw at the Hawthorns wasn't exactly a thrilling watch - with just two shots on target all afternoon from both Championship sides - as Daniel Farke continues to beg the powers above at Elland Road to add in new players between now and the close of the month.

Georginio Rutter's absence was sorely felt in the West Midlands, as was Crysencio Summerville's, with an electric winger now a potential target to bring back the free-flowing football Leeds supporters are craving.

Leeds searching for a new winger

As per football journalist Mike McGrath, via social media, Leeds are 'well aware' of Sunderland star man Jack Clarke this summer, as one potential new attacking addition.

Previously a youth player for the West Yorkshire titans, Clarke's time with the club in the senior fold was ultimately premature, leaving as a wide-eyed talent to join Premier League Tottenham Hotspur in 2019.

There could well be a feeling of unfinished business on the end of the Black Cats winger, therefore, who is now reportedly not keen on penning a new deal at the Stadium of Light, according to football journalist Alan Nixon.

This might swing open the door for Farke's Whites to swoop in and win a top performer at Championship level, softening the immense double blow of Summerville and Rutter exiting in the process, subsequently using the money gained from those sales to land an exciting new attacker.

What Clarke can offer Leeds

Wilfried Gnonto could also be pushed back over to the right-hand side to accommodate for this bumper move, as Mateo Joseph also licks his lips at the prospect of linking up with the dynamite Sunderland ace.

As much as Gnonto did dazzle for Farke's men last campaign, with eight goals registered overall, Clarke feels like the more natural successor to Summerville's throne.

The Italian attacker very rarely played in Summerville's fixed spot last season, often competing with Daniel James on the right flank instead, whilst Clarke tore second-tier defences to shreds operating solely down the left channel.

Clarke's Championship numbers vs Gnonto (23/24) Stat (* = per 90 mins) Clarke Gnonto Games played 40 36 Goals scored 15 8 Assists 4 2 Shots* 2.8 1.3 Big chances missed 5 3 Big chances created 12 5 Total duels won* 8.0 3.4 Stats by Sofascore

Glancing at their comparative numbers from the last regular Championship season, Clarke blows the ex-FC Zurich winger out of the water in many different areas, with a tenacity in his game very apparent that will instantly make him a favourite if he returns to Elland Road again, tallying up eight total duels won on average per clash last campaign when rampaging forward.

Importantly, Clarke's 15 goals will also allow Leeds to regain that much-needed firepower that has gone missing in their last two games where they've fired blanks against Middlesbrough and West Brom, which is a new low for a side that netted 81 strikes from 46 second tier clashes last season.

Joseph could get up and running as Farke's preferred main man up top, if Clarke also enters the building, with the Sunderland hero creating 12 big chances last campaign, on top of his much talked-about clinical nature in front of goal.

The young Spanish centre-forward was desperately unlucky on the opening day not to fire home, with four shots registered at the busy Portsmouth net.

The "devastating" attacker - as he was once labelled by his former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray - would also get Leeds fans back on side that have felt let down by the firesale nature of their departures recently.

Leeds would end up poaching a top talent, who Sunderland value in and around the £25m ballpark, to increase their chances of putting this dire early season form firmly behind them.

It's been nothing short of turbulent in Leeds quarters of late in the transfer window, but there is still time for the Whites to recruit well, starting with Clarke joining.