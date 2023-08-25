Leeds United are running out of time to get transfer business over the line in the summer transfer window, but a hugely encouraging update has now emerged.

Who are Leeds signing?

The Whites were relegated from the Premier League to the Championship back in May, bringing an end to a three-year stay in the top flight after a bitterly disappointing season.

The hope is that Leeds are able to make a speedy return to arguably the best league in the world this season, though, although they haven't started in particularly convincing form, failing to win any of their opening three matches in 2023/24. They have drawn two and lost one of them, sitting 19th in the table in the process.

For the Whites to improve, new signings need to arrive between now and next Friday, when the transfer window closes until the beginning of January. They have been eyeing a host of names, with Joel Piroe coming in from Swansea City and Bayer Leverkusen's Nadiem Amiri linked too, in what looks like some hugely exciting business.

What's the latest on Leeds' transfer business?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, transfer expert Dean Jones claimed Leeds could also look to sign Genk's Joseph Paintsil:

"Thursday and Friday this week are viewed as really key days for Leeds with a bid for Kamara ready to be lodged but other serious interest in players also being stepped up.

"They are close to three other deals that I know of and those are Amiri, Piroe and Paintsil from Genk. I have it on good authority that those are being worked on.'

And Phil Hay has now brought even more exciting news, revealing on Twitter: "Leeds United have tabled an offer for Genk forward Joseph Paintsil. Bid worth 10m Euros (£8.5m). Southampton were keen but that move has fallen through."

This is exactly what Leeds fans will want to hear in the lead-up to deadline day, with their early performances under Daniel Farke suggesting that new faces are badly needed. Granted, it is still very early in the season and the Whites should still be considered one of the promotion front-runners, but more depth and quality is required.

If they could snap up both Amiri and Paintsil, it could go a long way towards making Leeds look like a far more daunting proposition.

Both are exciting midfielders who have shone for their respective clubs, and having them in the starting lineup as well as Piroe could suddenly making them so much more dangerous in the attacking third, especially with winger Wilfried Gnonto seemingly staying put after threatening to leave throughout the summer.

Painstil has been hailed as part of a "superb" group of young players at his current club by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, and he already has two assists in as many Jupiler Pro League starts this season.

There is no guarantee that Leeds will get this business over the line, however, but it is vital that they get it done and kick on the Championship, overcoming this disappointing start and suddenly finding their groove in the coming weeks and months.