Journalist Beren Cross has slammed Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra after failed to impress and looked "miles off it" in the club's most recent loss.

What's the latest on Luis Sinisterra and Leeds?

The Whites knew they had a big task on their hands as they travelled to the Emirates to take on league leaders Arsenal this Saturday in the Premier League.

And it all turned out to be too much for Javi Gracia and co as they slumped to a 4-1 away defeat with a brace from Gabriel Jesus and further efforts from Ben White and Granit Xhaka sealing their defeat.

There wasn't a whole lot to enjoy for Leeds fans but they did at least manage to score a consolation through Rasmus Kristensen but his deflected effort did little to change the final outcome of the match.

Evidently, it wasn't a fun afternoon for the relegation-threatened team and when writing the player ratings for LeedsLive, Cross noted that one player in particular struggled.

Indeed, the journalist gave Sinisterra a 3/10 for his efforts which was the lowest score from the entire Leeds United squad.

He also wrote: "Miles off it fitness-wise. Heavy legs made everything with and without the ball look a challenge. Feels like a long time since we saw those halcyon days of the autumn."

How poor was Luis Sinisterra vs Arsenal?

When you look at the match stats on SofaScore, it's quite easy to see that Sinisterra failed to do his job and have a positive attacking impact on the game

Indeed, he failed to get a single shot away at goal (either on or off target, or even blocked), while every other attacker who started managed this. What's more, he completed a dismal 8/16 attempted passes (at a dismal rate of 50%), and gave the ball away 13 times (the most of any outfield Leeds player).

The Colombian has struggled for fitness in 2023 so far, but his last Premier League goal for the club came way back in September and he has not provided an assist in his 14 appearances in the competition so far either.

Seeing as he's on a reported £65k-p/w, it's fair to say he needs to start earning his keep soon with some improved performances.

In fairness, this was Sinisterra's first start under new boss Gracia, so it may take some time to find his rhythm but in the midst of a relegation battle Leeds need big performances sooner rather than later.