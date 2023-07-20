Leeds United have reportedly made a move to sign AC Milan striker Divock Origi this summer. The former Liverpool man has failed to live up to expectations in Italy, and could be set for an unexpected return to English football.

What's the latest Leeds transfer news?

Leeds United have made their move for Origi in an attempt to bring the forward to Elland Road this summer, according to Sportmediaset. The Yorkshire club aren't the only side interested, however, with both the Whites and Premier League outfit Crystal Palace making offers for the Belgian.

After struggling to make an impact at Milan, it remains to be seen how much the Serie A club would demand when it comes to offloading the forward in the current transfer window.

Earning a reported £87k per-week, they'll certainly be keen to get Origi off their wage bill. And, according to Transfermarkt, the striker is currently worth just €6m (£5.21m).

If Leeds managed to secure the signature of a Champions League and Premier League winner for such a low price, it would arguably be the deal of the summer in the Championship. It remains to be seen whether Origi will make his return to England just one summer after his Anfield exit, however.

Should Leeds sign Divock Origi?

If Leeds have the chance to sign Origi, they should go all out to make it happen.

The forward is a player for the big occasion, and someone who can play at the highest level when at his best. And, whilst things haven't worked out at Milan, a move back to England could be exactly what the Belgian needs to get his career back on track.

The 28-year-old certainly attracted plenty of praise during his time at Liverpool, with Peter Crouch saying after the Reds defeated Milan in December, 2021, via The Daily Mail: "It takes someone different to hang around and play second fiddle, Origi has come up trumps again in the San Siro.

"Fantastic header too, neck muscles, the power and the angle it arrives at, it was a tremendous finish.

"It is difficult to keep yourself focused, he could have moved to a mid-table club but he is playing at Liverpool on the biggest stage."

Leeds' lack of goalscorer proved costly last season, as they suffered relegation back down to the Championship, amid Patrick Bamford's poor form and injury problems.

They'll be keen to avoid similar issues in England's second tier, making the signing of a forward - whether or not that is Origi - imperative to their promotion chances in the coming campaign.

So far this summer, the Yorkshire club have welcomed just one signing, with Ethan Ampadu joining on loan from Chelsea. But, with the season fast approaching, they'll need more than just Ampadu if they want to go back up to England's top flight at the first time of asking.

Origi's future is certainly one to keep an eye on, and if Leeds manage to secure a deal this summer, then it could go down as one of the transfers of the season in English football.