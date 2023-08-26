Leeds United are gearing up for a characteristically frenetic end to the summer transfer window, with the Championship outfit pulling all the stops for an instantaneous return to the Premier League.

Having suffered relegation last term, Leeds have seen an expected mass exodus, though several exciting signings - such as Ethan Ampadu and Joel Piroe - have arrived.

Yet to secure victory across their opening three matches of the league season, Daniel Farke's side will be desperate to effectively strengthen before the transfer window closes next week, and Tottenham Hotspur's Djed Spence has been earmarked.

What's the latest on Djed Spence to Leeds?

According to CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs, Leeds are among the clubs interested in signing Spence this month, though the talented full-back is being eyed for a loan move.

Read the latest Leeds transfer news HERE...

The £25k-per-week gem has found match action hard to come by with the Lilywhites and could now look to kickstart his career by playing a central role in the Whites' promotion push.

How good is Djed Spence?

Having been hailed for his "electric pace" and "abundance of skill" by former Nottingham Forest ace Brian Laws, the 23-year-old would undeniably be an important asset for Leeds as they push for a spot at the top of the second tier.

A destructive, forward-surging right-back, Spence was signed by Spurs in a £20m deal in 2022 after dazzling on loan with promotion-winning Nottingham Forest during the 2021/22 campaign.

As per Sofascore, he would make 42 appearances that year, scoring two goals and supplying four assists, also completing 76% of his passes from his marauding role, completing one key pass per game and averaging 1.4 interceptions and 1.5 tackles per match.

At Elland Road, the dynamic ace could replicate his previous loan stint in the Championship, providing a multi-dimensional approach down the right flank and combining his attacking impetus and defensive work rate, and it could prove to be a massive upgrade on Luke Ayling.

Ayling, aged 32, was at the epicentre of the Premier League's worst defence last season and was even branded a "real problem" for his outfit by Sky Sports' Andy Walker, flattering to deceive and then some.

He even received a harsh rebuke from pundit Jamie Carragher, who called the one-time Arsenal youngster an "idiot" for his lackadaisical defending.

Last term, he recorded a lowly average rating of 6.60 in the top flight, completing 69% of his passes, making 0.4 key passes per match and making 2.3 tackles and 0.9 interceptions per game.

Spence, dubbed “swashbuckling” by Ian Wright, would bring excitement and a driving force to the team, especially considering he ranks among the top 8% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 7% for progressive carries and the top 5% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref.

Farke must push to complete a deal for the Lilywhites ace, and while Ayling has been something of a stalwart for United, it's time to freshen the ranks with a roof-raising acquisition - and Spence is that man.