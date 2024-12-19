Arsenal could look to the Championship in search of January reinforcements, and it is believed they have their eyes on a Leeds United raid in pursuit of an Elland Road mainstay.

The positions Arsenal could strengthen in January

There are a few areas of the pitch manager Mikel Arteta and the Gunners recruitment team could look to strengthen in January, as the Premier League title hopefuls look to leapfrog Liverpool and win their first domestic crown in over two decades.

Many reports have centered around the prospect of Arsenal potentially signing a new attacker in January, with star names like Dusan Vlahovic, Raphinha and Mohammed Kudus linked within the last seven days.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Crystal Palace (away) December 21 Ipswich Town (home) December 27 Brentford (away) January 1 Brighton (away) January 4 Tottenham (home) January 15

However, all three of the aforementioned forwards will likely command a premium fee, especially Kudus. West Ham have set the Ghanaian's mid-season price tag at around £100 million, as his £85m release clause doesn't become active until next summer, so Emirates Stadium officials will reportedly have to consider paying close to their transfer record for Kudus' services.

Elsewhere, Arteta is apparently weighing up the possibility of bringing in another midfielder, with both Thomas Partey and Jorginho out of contract and set to leave at the end of this season as things stand.

CaughtOffside recently claimed that Arsenal have held initial talks over signing Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace already, and the Gunners are ready to move for him in January as they hope for a £46 million deal.

It will be very interesting to see which areas they do reinforce, if any, but Arsenal could also look to bring in a new back-up keeper. They brought in Neto from Bournemouth for the role on a season-long summer loan deal, though he was only meant to be a short-term solution to replace Aaron Ramsdale after the 26-year-old departed for Southampton.

Once the Brazilian returns to his parent club, Arsenal will need a long-term alternative to Raya, and one who can help to keep their current number one on his toes.

Leeds United mainstay Illan Meslier could join Arsenal in January

According to journalist Steve Kay, via KS1TV, that man could well be Leeds' Illan Meslier.

The Frenchman, who is an untouchable member of Daniel Farke's first team, starting every single English second-tier game for them so far this season, is believed to be in the sights of Arteta heading into January.

Kay, via TBR, says that Meslier could join Arsenal from Leeds in January, amid other reports that he'll cost around £20 million to tempt away from Yorkshire.

"Arsenal are looking at a goalkeeper," said Kay.

"Possibly a goalkeeper could come in in January. I have been given a name. The Leeds goalkeeper is someone I’ve been told. I need to look into that. It’s not from one of my top sources if you like, but it’s one we’re keeping an eye on. Illan Meslier."

The 24-year-old, still very much in his infancy when it comes to the lifespan of a goalkeeper, is also out of contract in 2026 - meaning Arsenal have leverage to potentially negotiate a lower asking price.