Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has been chastised for wasting £7 million on a player who has struggled to perform at his club. Farke has just overseen what was a very busy summer with plenty of squad overhaul in Yorkshire.

Despite suffering only their first league defeat of the season on Saturday against Burnley, Leeds boss Farke is already under scrutiny, as it’s been a mixed start to the new Championship season.

The Whites have won just two wins from their opening five league games and defeat to Clarets has now piled the misery on the German. According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Farke is now “under pressure” at Leeds after a disappointing start to the campaign. This 2024/25 campaign is Farke’s second in charge at Elland Road, but given the failure to seal promotion last season, he was already under huge pressure before a ball was kicked.

He oversaw a very difficult summer, as Leeds lost several key players to big money moves to the Premier League, and while they brought in players too, it could be said that they didn’t bring in as many as he would have liked. Farke’s talent ID will come under scrutiny at Leeds if this crop of signings don't work out, and it has already been called into question at his previous clubs.

Farke blamed for wasting £7m on third division level player

According to Rheinische Post, relayed by Sport Witness, Leeds boss Farke has come under fire for his decision to sign Nathan Ngoumou for his former side Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The Bundesliga side signed Ngoumou for around 8 million euros or £7 million back in 2022 from French side Toulouse. The winger played 21 times under Farke before the German left the club and, according to this report, Farke even went so far as to compare Ngoumou to a young Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

However, there is a belief that Farke overrated the player and this report states that Ngoumou wouldn’t even stand out in the third tier of German football after his recent performance for Mönchengladbach.

Nathan Ngoumou's Mönchengladbach stats Apps 61 Goals 7 Assists 4

The newspaper believes the Leeds boss' previous praise has made the situation worse and his hyping up of the player has been labelled as “astonishing” given that Farke didn’t know what to do with the player himself, moving him around in several different roles.