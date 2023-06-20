Leeds United's search for a new permanent manager is coming to a head following weeks of deliberation, and Patrick Vieira is among the front-runners.

What's the latest on Patrick Vieira to Leeds?

According to the Sun, the Whites want to speak to the former Crystal Palace boss after relegation from the Premier League this season, with the 46-year-old out of work since his dismissal earlier this year.

The report states that the iconic ex-Arsenal man is joined by Scott Parker and Daniel Farke on the shortlist as the 49ers look to hit the ground running as majority owners.

While this will be a summer of wholesale change at Elland Road, Leeds will be galvanised by the appointment of an eye-catching manager who could implement an attractive style of play, perhaps convincing one or two high-profile stars to stay in Yorkshire.

Why should Leeds appoint Patrick Vieira?

Vieira departed Selhurst Park with more than a little poignancy; Palace had dismissed the Frenchman in March after a run of 12 matches without a win, but despite this, he had impressed over his 74 matches in charge and led the Eagles to a 12th-placed finish in the 21/22 campaign, securing 48 points and scoring 50 goals.

Vieira employs a methodical, possession-based approach and tends to favour a 4-3-3 formation while in possession, and given that he also likes to implement inverted wingers into his system - something that allowed Wilfried Zaha to thrive in south London - Jack Harrison could be tempted into staying with the Whites despite the plummet from top-flight prominence.

Zaha scored 21 goals and supplied five assists from 60 outings under the one-time OGC Nice manager's wing, with the right-footed and mercurial gem finding much success cutting in from his favoured left flank, even being hailed as "outstanding" by Gabriel Agbonlahor.

Harrison, who has been described as an "explosive" and "incredible" winger by former boss Jesse Marsch, could be tempted by the prospect of playing a central role in such a set-up, with the ace having already played 61 times under Vieira at New York City FC, scoring 14 goals and serving ten assists during a fruitful spell.

After successive eight-goal returns in the Premier League across the two seasons before the recently-concluded term - where he scored five - Harrison is clearly capable of providing a regular goal threat and in the Championship, under a "legend" - as dubbed by David Ornstein - in Vieira, he could return Leeds to the forefront with a devastating efficiency from the offensive flank.

Indeed, for a man who has been linked with the exit door since Premier League relegation, his former boss could well coax him into staying at Elland Road.