Leeds United hiring Burnley manager Vincent Kompany would be a 'massive coup', according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

What's the latest news involving Vincent Kompany?

Back in February, when Leeds United sacked Jesse Marsch, BBC Sport claimed that the prospect of Leeds United bringing in Kompany to replace the American 'would certainly appeal'.

Of course, the Whites moved later on in the month to appoint Javi Gracia on a 'flexible contract' and the Spaniard has been charged with the task of trying to retain their Premier League status.

Kompany has been linked with several high-profile positions, including the managerial vacancy at Tottenham Hotspur as they look to permanently replace Antonio Conte, as per The Sun.

Chelsea had also put the 37-year-old on their shortlist to take the reins at Stamford Bridge; however, the Blues now look set to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as manager.

At Turf Moor, Kompany has enjoyed great success, leading Burnley to the Sky Bet Championship title and a return to the Premier League in his first year in charge.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist O'Rourke thinks that Leeds United convincing Kompany to take over at Elland Road would be a 'massive coup'; nevertheless, he doesn't think that scenario is a likely possibility.

O'Rourke told FFC: "It'd be a massive coup; it's one I can't see happening right now. Obviously, he's just helped Burnley win promotion to the Premier League and has done a remarkable job there in such a short space of time as well.

"The style of play, everything about it. They've ran away with the Championship title this season, so I'm sure Burnley will be doing everything they can to persuade Vincent Kompany to stay with them and manage in the Premier League next season."

Could Leeds United convince Vincent Kompany to take over at Elland Road?

It's doubtful; put it that way. Leeds are a massive club and arguably have one of the most passionate fanbases in the United Kingdom as well as a talented young squad.

Despite this, Kompany has managed to grow his own reputation as a manager considerably at Burnley and it would be a risky decision to take over at Elland Road and risk jeopardising his CV.

Furthermore, there is also the question of which league Leeds will be playing in next term, considering the fact that the Whites currently find themselves embroiled in a Premier League relegation battle.

For now, at least, it looks like Kompany may continue on at Turf Moor as he prepares to manage in the English top flight for his first time.