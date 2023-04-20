Tyler Adams could be a man in demand this summer, especially if Leeds United are relegated from the Premier League, but Victor Orta could find a dream heir in Sporting Lisbon star Manuel Ugarte.

Could Leeds sign Manuel Ugarte?

According to Portuguese news outlet Record, Leeds have already opened talks to sign the young midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window, with Victor Orta said to be a big fan of the Uruguay international.

However, Premier League survival will be crucial to any potential deal for the Yorkshire outfit, and they will also face competition from Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Wolves, which could make a deal difficult when you consider that three of those sides look likely to be in Europe next season.

Finances may also prove a sticking point for the Whites, as Ugarte currently has a £53m release clause and if Leeds were forced to pay that fee then it would make him a record-breaking signing, surpassing the £35.5m that was spent on Georginio Rutter in January.

Would Ugarte be a good signing for Leeds?

Ugarte's impressive displays in Ruben Amorim's side, in both domestic and European fixtures this season, suggest that he could be a quality addition at Elland Road.

The 22-year-old has earned a superb 7.07 rating from WhoScored for his performances in Liga Portugal, which is comfortably better than anyone in Leeds' squad has managed, emphasising the quality that he could add to Gracia's side this summer.

After a phenomenal start to the campaign which saw the former Famalicao man recognised as the top tackler in the Champions League, with also the most successful duels, football talent scout Jacek Kulig labelled him a "midfield machine."

This is certainly backed up by the defensive midfielder's impressive FBref scouting report, which ranks him in the top 1% of midfielders across Europe for pass completion rate and tackles per game, while he is also in the top 10% for interceptions and blocks.

Ugarte's reputation as a tough tackler and excellent passer certainly mark him out as a great potential replacement for the aforementioned Adams, should the USA international depart Elland Road this summer.

Indeed, the American himself ranks in the top 4% of positionally similar players in Europe for tackles and the best 2% for blocks, highlighting the direct comparison with Ugarte.

Unfortunately, The Times have claimed that Newcastle United are one of several sides around Europe keeping tabs on the former RB Leipzig man, something that suggests he could be on his way out of Leeds even if the Yorkshire outfit remains in the Premier League.

Ugarte would be an expensive replacement, but his performances in Portugal and Europe at such a young age suggest that he could be the dream replacement.