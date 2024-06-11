Leeds United have joined a long queue of clubs keen on signing what could prove to be a bargain this summer, it has been reported.

Leeds need to be smart this summer

After some heavily spending in recent years, Leeds United are likely to feel the effects of failure this summer. Daniel Farke's side were condemned to another season in the Championship courtesy of a 1-0 play-off final defeat to Southampton at Wembley, and as a result they are likely to need to part ways with some of their stars ahead of the new season.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the Elland Road outfit will "have to raise close to £100million in player sales", while "up to 10 could go and would only be replaced by free transfers and loan signings" as they battle to remain the right side of financial fair play regulations amid outstanding transfer payments totalling close to £75m this summer.

Much of the focus has been on departures from the frontline. Patrick Bamford's time in Yorkshire could be up, while Championship player of the season Crysencio Summerville is almost certain to depart amid widespread interest from the Premier League, including Chelsea, Aston Villa and Liverpool.

Additionally, there have been reports linking Wilfried Gnonto with a return to Italy, as well as Georginio Rutter with an Elland Road exit, all of which would leave Farke's side looking incredibly light across their frontline. As a result, fresh blood will be required in Yorkshire, and now Leeds have joined the race for a potential bargain.

Leeds in ten way transfer battle

That comes in the shape of Excelsior Rotterdam winger Couhaib Driouech, who is at the centre of a major transfer battle this summer already. The Moroccan attacker was a sole bright spark in his side as they were relegated from the Dutch top flight, grabbing eight goals and eight assists in 33 total outings.

Couhaib Driouech's impressive season (Eredevisie) Appearances 26 Goals 6 Assists 6 Shots on target per 90 0.98 Key passes per 90 1.64

And his performances have not gone unnoticed, with reports in the Netherlands (via Sport Witness) reporting that as many as ten sides are pushing for his signature, with his departure from Rotterdam all but assured.

PSV Eindhoven have already tabled a 2m euro (£1.7m) offer for the 22-year-old, who is heading into the final 12 months of his contract, but that offer hasn't been accepted with Excelsior holding out for a fee between 3.5m and 4m euros (£3m - £3.4m).

Among his other suitors are Leeds as well as Spanish side Sevilla, while a further six clubs remain unnamed by the report. At such a reasonable price, the winger could be another example of Leeds striking gold with their transfer policy, as they did when they signed Gnonto from FC Sion for just £4m, a fee which he is now allegedly worth four times over.

In a summer where so much is likely to go wrong for the Elland Road outfit and money is set to be tight, a move for Driouech could be just the sort of low risk move that they have to take.