Leeds United fans will have been disappointed to see key player Max Wober substituted due to an injury problem during the international break.

However, an update has now emerged on the Austrian defender, and it seems as if he should only be out of action for a short while and will be back to aid Javi Gracia's side in their fight against relegation.

What is the latest Leeds injury news?

According to The Athletic, the centre-back is a doubt for this weekend's game against Arsenal but Leeds are confident that he will be fit for the Premier League run-in.

The Yorkshire outfit have completed an assessment on the former RB Salzburg man, who pulled up with an apparent hamstring problem in Austria's European qualifier against Azerbaijan and seem confident that the injury is a minor one.

Considering Leeds' struggles defensively so far this campaign, which have seen them ship the fifth-most goals in the division with 44, it can only be good news for Gracia that Wober is set to be out for just a short period.

Since joining from Salzburg in the January transfer window in a deal worth £11m, the 24-year-old has established himself as a regular in the Whites' defence.

The versatile defender has averaged an impressive 6.77 rating from WhoScored across his ten appearances in the top flight, which ranks him as the fourth-best performer at Elland Road so far this season, emphasising the impact he has had since his arrival in the winter transfer window.

The Austria international also ranks second for interceptions, second for clearances and first for blocks in Gracia's squad which again proves how quickly he has established himself as a key man at Elland Road.

His impressive form since Gracia's arrival has helped the Whites take seven points from a possible 12, lifting them to 14th in the Premier League table, which has given them a real chance of avoiding relegation when things looked desperate only a few weeks ago.

Wober, who is paid £35k per week at Leeds, earned a lot of praise from Leeds Live writer Beren Cross ahead of his arrival at Elland Road and he has certainly lived up to that praise thus far.

Cross said: "A leader, a beast one vs one, strong in the air, digs out lazy teammates, limited pace, but a national boss in Rangnick playing him at left-back too."

If his injury does prove to be a minor one, and he can continue his strong start to life at Leeds upon his return to action, then the Yorkshire outfit have a real chance of avoiding relegation this season.