One member of the Leeds United squad has seen his availability for the upcoming Championship fixtures thrown into doubt after fresh injury concerns emerged over the international break, it has been reported.

Leeds stars off on international duty

11 members of Daniel Farke's squad are away with their respective nations over the international break. Three of them were a part of Wales' first win under Craig Bellamy's leadership, with Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon and Karl Darlow all starting in the 2-1 win over Montenegro on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, loan signing Manor Solomon was also in action at the same time, with his Israel side falling to a 2-1 defeat against Italy in Budapest, four days on from their 3-1 defeat to Belgium to leave them bottom of their Nations League group.

Brenden Aaronson and Junior Firpo also featured for their respective countries, with Firpo playing as a striker for the Dominican Republic, though he is unlikely to be deployed their anytime soon by Farke. Finally, new signing Ao Tanaka came off the bench for Japan as they thrashed China 7-0.

At U21 level, exciting pair Mateo Joseph and Wilfried Gnonto were in action as Spain beat Scotland while Italy U21s thrashed San Marino 7-0 with Gnonto named captain. But despite the generally successful international break, Farke has been handed a new headache after yet another injury complication.

Leeds handed further injury blow

That comes as one outlet has offered a concerning assesment of Austrian centre-back Max Wober. The defender played out a 1-1 draw with Slovenia, but Ralf Rangnick later admitted that he was facing an issue, and he sat out of the Norway defeat on Monday night.

It had been thought that it was the same calf problem that has seen him without a single Championship minute to his name thus far this season, but Austrian outlet Krone instead suggest that the defender is "suffering from knee problems", which could further jeopardise his season.

Max Wober's Leeds career to date Appearances 20 Goals 0 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 4

With knee injuries notoriously dangerous should it be diagnosed as either an ACL or MCL issue, all parties will undoubtedly be proceeding with caution from this point, which could see Wober continue to be absent from Leeds United starting XIs for the forseeable future should it prove to be in any way serious, though there is no further information provided.

The 26-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer but no club would meet Leeds' valuation. Having shelled out £10m for the defender just 18 months ago, and with Wober still having three years left to run on his £35,000 a week deal at Elland Road, the Yorkshire outfit were in no rush to take a loss on the Austrian.

His undoubted ability could be crucial in Farke's side making it back to the Premier League at the end of the season, but they may have to wait a little longer in order to see it on show in front of the Elland Road faithful.