Leeds United defender Max Wober has to “think about his future” should relegation occur at Elland Road, according to journalist Peter Linden.

What's the latest on Wober's future?

The Austria international first arrived in the Premier League in January from RB Salzburg and has since made quite the impression during his 15 appearances across all competitions to date. The Whites centre-back is currently ranked the third overall best-performing player in Yorkshire with a match rating of 6.74, just behind Pascal Struijk and Jack Harrison, and despite his contract not running out for another four years, there’s a risk of losing him this summer.

The 6 foot 2 colossus was signed by Jesse Marsch having previously worked together at the Red Bull Arena and has since gone through Javi Gracia’s reign to now Sam Allardyce all since the start of the new year, and with the hierarchy knowing that they will have to sell some of their prized assets should they get relegated, the possibility of the 25-year-old not staying beyond the upcoming window is very real.

According to Linden (as quoted by Sport Witness), Wober is expected to weigh up whether he sees his long-term future at Leeds should they drop down to the Championship. He said:

“Leeds legionnaire Max Wober also has to think about his future. On Tuesday he got his third coach in five months. In January it was Jesse Marsch, whom he already knew from Red Bull Salzburg. In February it was the Spaniard Javi Gracia, who had to leave four rounds before the end. It looks more like relegation than staying in the league.”

Should Leeds keep or sell Wober?

Leeds could be tempted to cash in on Wober if they get relegated, but having been dubbed a “leader” in the heart of the defence by Marsch himself, Andrea Radrizzani needs to retain his services as he is the perfect profile of player to help them gain promotion once again.

The Champions and Europa League participant currently averages 3.6 clearances and 1.9 aerial wins per top-flight game, via WhoScored, and has won 17 tackles from 23 players challenges since arriving at Elland Road, so is a rock in the centre of the backline.

The £35k-per-week centre-back will also know what it takes to be successful having secured eight senior trophies throughout his career so has that winning mentality instilled in him to drive the team back up to the top division at the first time of asking should they go down.