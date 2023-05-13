Leeds United picked up their first point under manager Sam Allardyce, salvaging a draw late into the second half against high-flying Newcastle United thanks to Rasmus Kristensen's thunderous deflected strike.

It was a turbulent affair of the highest magnitude, with the Whites desperately battling to stave off the all-engulfing threat of relegation from the Premier League and the Magpies hoping to secure a return to the Champions League after a two-decade absence.

Leeds captain Luke Ayling reacted the quickest to thump into the net from close range after Nick Pope made a fine save from Rodrigo's header, and talisman Patrick Bamford had a sterling chance to double the lead from the penalty spot before his tame effort was parried away by the Newcastle 'keeper.

Moments later, the away side won a penalty of their own, with Callum Wilson coolly converting his first of two spot-kicks before the aforementioned Kristensen salvaged a draw with his effort.

Left-back Junior Firpo was sent off late on to cap a frankly shambolic defensive display, but it was central defender Maximilian Wober to have ignited Elland Road in ignominy for his dreadful lunge to concede the early penalty and give Eddie Howe's side a route back into the game.

How did Wober perform vs Newcastle?

The Austrian defender was signed from RB Salzburg in a deal worth roughly £11m in January and has made 14 Premier League appearances for the Whites as the West Yorkshire side sought reinforcements to help navigate away from danger.

The 25-year-old has impressed in spells, but against Newcastle he was at fault in what could yet prove to be a detrimental lapse in his defensive awareness.

As per Sofascore, the ace recorded a woeful match rating of 6.1 - the lowest of any Whites player on the afternoon - and exacerbated his "shocking" attempt at a tackle which led to the first Toon penalty by committing two further fouls, failing to win a single tackle and winning just one of his seven duels.

The 29-touch dud also only managed to complete 56% of his passes and failed with six of his seven attempted long balls, exacerbating Leeds' struggles with an overtly calamitous individual display.

Leeds Live said of his performance: "Can look clumsy and awkward with his execution, see the first penalty conceded, but generally effective in getting the ball out of harm's way."

Wober certainly did pull his weight by eradicating the danger on several occasions with four clearances and four interceptions, but he will need to improve the overall scope of his game if he is to play a pivotal part in the outfit's fight to preserve their top-flight status, with time now running out for that elusive victory.