Leeds United are continuing to monitor new managers as pressure starts to mount on Daniel Farke, according to a new report. It has been a mixed start to the season for the Whites, as they have lost just one game in the Championship but find themselves a fair few points away from the top of the table already.

Daniel Farke under pressure at Leeds

Farke was brought in by Leeds last year as the club felt he was the best choice to get them back into the Premier League, and while it was a slow start to the 2023/24 season, they certainly found their groove as he guided them to a top six finish.

However, Leeds of course fell short and were beaten by Southampton in the play-off final, a result that has seemingly put the manager under pressure heading into this campaign. The Yorkshire side have played five Championship games so far, but they have won just two, drawing another two and losing against Burnley on Saturday.

Farke is now “under pressure” according to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, and while the reporter claims this pressure is not immediate, his long-term future at Leeds is definitely in doubt.

Daniel Farke's Leeds United stats Matches 61 Won 33 Drawn 13 Lost 15

Leeds monitoring "genius" Farke successor who's top of the league

And according to Football Insider, Leeds are continuing to monitor West Brom manager Carlos Corberan. The Spaniard is said to be “highly regarded” by Leeds' higher ups, who could change their manager should results not improve under Farke. The report goes on to add that Corberan is said to have a release clause of just £2 million in his Albion contract.

As well as Leeds being interested in Corberan, other Championship sides also share the same feeling towards the Spaniard, as he continues to impress at the Baggies. The 41-year-old joined them in October 2022, and while he has yet to seal promotion with the club, he has improved the levels and made them a consistent challenger.

Corberan, who was described as being a “genius” by former Leeds player Romario Vieira, has guided West Brom to the top of the Championship after five games this season, with their latest result being an impressive win away at Portsmouth. The former Marcelo Bielsa student has overseen 90 matches in charge at the Hawthorns, 43 of which he has won, and he has picked up 148 points, averaging 1.64 per match.

West Brom are unbeaten in the league so far this season, with the only disappointment being a shock defeat to Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup.