In recent years, Leeds United have spent fairly freely, breaking their transfer record on several occasions during their three-year spell in the Premier League. But who is the Whites' current record signing?
Football FanCast has taken a look at Leeds United's most expensive signings in their history, as per Transfermarkt, with a detailed look at the top 10.
|
Leeds United's most expensive signings of all time
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Fee
|
Signed from
|
Year
|
1
|
Georginio Rutter
|
€34m
|
Hoffenheim
|
2023
|
2
|
Brenden Aaronson
|
€32.84m
|
RB Salzburg
|
2022
|
3
|
Rodrigo
|
€30m
|
Valencia
|
2020
|
4
|
Dan James
|
€29.1m
|
Man Utd
|
2018
|
5
|
Rio Ferdinand
|
€26m
|
West Ham
|
2000
|
6
|
Luis Sinisterra
|
€25m
|
Feyenoord
|
2022
|
7
|
Jean-Kevin Augustin
|
€21m
|
RB Leipzig
|
2022
|
8
|
Diego Llorente
|
€20m
|
Real Sociedad
|
2020
|
9
|
Raphinha
|
€18.6m
|
Rennes
|
2020
|
10
|
Robbie Keane
|
€18m
|
Inter
|
2001
|
11
|
Helder Costa
|
€17.7m
|
Wolves
|
2020
|
12
|
Tyler Adams
|
€17m
|
RB Leipzig
|
2022
|
13
|
Robbie Fowler
|
€16.8m
|
Liverpool
|
2001
|
14
|
Junior Firpo
|
€15m
|
Barcelona
|
2021
|
15
|
Joel Piroe
|
€14m
|
Swansea
|
2023
|
=16
|
Robin Koch
|
€13m
|
Freiburg
|
2020
|
=16
|
Rasmus Kristensen
|
€13m
|
RB Salzburg
|
2022
|
18
|
Jack Harrison
|
€12.8m
|
Man City
|
2021
|
=19
|
Max Wober
|
€12m
|
RB Salzburg
|
2023
|
=19
|
Marc Roca
|
€12m
|
Bayern Munich
|
2021
Here's a detailed look at Leeds' 10 most expensive signings:
10 Robbie Keane
€18m from Inter
Robbie Keane initially joined Leeds on loan, but following a fine start to life at Elland Road, made his move permanent from Inter in 2001.
However, Keane’s stay in Yorkshire was short-lived, and just 12 months after signing, partly due to the club’s poor financial situation, Keane was moved on to Tottenham Hotspur.
|
Year joined
|
2000
|
Appearances
|
56
|
Goals
|
19
|
Sold to
|
Tottenham (2002, £7m)
9 Raphinha
€18.6m from Rennes
Arguably Leeds’ best signing in recent years is Raphinha, who joined on deadline day in 2020. Under Marcelo Bielsa and then Jesse Marsch, the Brazilian winger starred in West Yorkshire and almost single-handedly kept the Whites up in 2021/22.
Following that, Raphinha got his dream move to Barcelona, with Leeds making a healthy profit in the process.
|
Year joined
|
2020
|
Appearances
|
67
|
Goals
|
17
|
Sold to
|
Barcelona (2022, £55m)
8 Diego Llorente
€20m from Real Sociedad
Centre-back Diego Llorente was brought in ahead of Leeds’ return to the Premier League, with the Spaniard providing an experienced option in defence.
However, things never really went to plan for Llorente at Elland Road, who struggled to nail down a place under Bielsa or Marsch. He remains at the club, having spent the most recent season on loan at Roma.
|
Year joined
|
2020
|
Appearances
|
59
|
Goals
|
4
7 Jean-Kevin Augustin
€21m from RB Leipzig
There were high hopes when Jean-Kevin Augustin signed for Leeds on loan when they were in the Championship, with an obligation to make a move permanent should they win promotion.
The Whites did go up, but Augustin didn’t live up to the hype, playing just 48 minutes for Leeds, who were involved in a long legal battle over making his deal permanent.
In the end, Leeds were ordered to pay the fee to RB Leipzig and £24.5m in compensation to the player, making him the most expensive player per appearance in football history.
|
Year joined
|
2020
|
Appearances
|
3
|
Goals
|
0
|
Sold to
|
Nantes (2020, free)
6 Luis Sinisterra
€25m from Feyenoord
Winger Luis Sinisterra had an injury-hit spell with Leeds after signing from Feyenoord in 2022, but did show his quality when fully fit.
The Colombian was part of the squad that was relegated from the Premier League before forcing an Elland Road exit in 2023, eventually making his loan move to Bournemouth permanent in February 2024.
|
Year joined
|
2022
|
Appearances
|
26
|
Goals
|
8
|
Sold to
|
Bournemouth (2024, £20m)
5 Rio Ferdinand
€26m from West Ham
The oldest signing in the top 10 is defender Rio Ferdinand, who Leeds signed from West Ham in 2000.
The centre-back went on to impress in Yorkshire, playing in the Champions League and starring for England in the 2002 World Cup as a Whites player before joining rivals Manchester United in a big-money exit.
|
Year joined
|
2000
|
Appearances
|
73
|
Goals
|
3
|
Sold to
|
Man Utd (2002, £30m)
4 Dan James
€29.1m from Man Utd
Signed from Old Trafford in 2021, Dan James was a long-term target for Bielsa who nearly joined Leeds from Swansea City years prior before a dramatic deadline-day collapse.
The Whites eventually got their man, though, with James now making more appearances for Leeds than any other of his previous clubs.
|
Year joined
|
2021
|
Appearances
|
86
|
Goals
|
17
3 Rodrigo
€30m from Valencia
Bielsa’s most expensive signing as Leeds manager was Spanish forward Rodrigo, who spent three years at Elland Road, scoring 28 goals in 97 appearances.
Rodrigo was mainly deployed just behind the striker, something which arguably didn’t play to his strengths, with his best season in front of goal for Leeds coming in the year the Whites were relegated.
|
Year joined
|
2020
|
Appearances
|
97
|
Goals
|
28
|
Sold to
|
Al-Rayyan (2023, £3m)
2 Brenden Aaronson
€32.84m from RB Salzburg
Attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson was on the Leeds radar for a good six months prior to signing in 2022, quickly joining after the club ensured their Premier League status.
During his first year as a Whites player, the USA international struggled as Leeds were relegated, with a big-money deal looking like a poor piece of business.
|
Year joined
|
2022
|
Appearances
|
40
|
Goals
|
1
1 Georginio Rutter
€34m from Hoffenheim
Top of the charts is Georginio Rutter, who has now won the Elland Road faithful over after an underwhelming start to life in West Yorkshire.
The French forward made his mark in the Championship during the 2023/24 season and is under contract until 2028, so Leeds fans will be hoping to see much more of Rutter over the coming years.
|
Year joined
|
2023
|
Appearances
|
64
|
Goals
|
8
