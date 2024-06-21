Leeds United know, as well as having to deal with outgoings involving their stars this summer, that the off-season also presents a great opportunity to get rid of some deadwood still lurking in the camp.

Jack Harrison looks to be nearing to a loan move back to Everton for a second successive year to the relief of everyone at Elland Road, whilst Daniel Farke and Co now turn their attention to the future of Maximilian Wober in Leeds white.

Only featuring for Leeds briefly during their relegation campaign down from the Premier League, having only been bruised by the experience slightly by joining mid-way through the season, Wober will still be one the Championship side will look to offload soon.

That could prove to be a tricky sale, however, when taking into account his recent horror-show performance against France in the ongoing Euros tournament.

What the future hold for Wober future at Leeds

Roy Keane, speaking on ITV at half-time of Austria's eventual 1-0 defeat to Didier Deschamps' outfit, was less than impressed with Wober's own-goal rippling the back of his nation's net, labelling it as 'really poor' defending, with his stock falling as a direct consequence of this bad slice of luck.

Wober was equally shaky at points during his brief spell at Leeds, only tallying up two clean sheets from the 16 appearances he managed for the West Yorkshire side, before moving on to Borussia Mönchengladbach on loan in the wake of relegation.

Wober had shone playing out in the Bundesliga last season, away from battling it out for Farke's men back in England, with two goals and three assists mustered up, but Leeds' reported asking price of £12.5m to try and make this deal a permanent one has become a stumbling block for the German side.

Leeds could do with some additional defensive reinforcements next season with Joe Rodon no longer present, meaning Wober coming back and fighting for his spot again could be handy, but his previous hefty wage for Leeds will also be a concern, with the Austrian dud earning two times more than Crysencio Summerville when playing in the Premier League.

Wober's wage at Leeds

As per Capology, Wober was earning a handsome £35k-per-week in the top-flight for Leeds during 2022/23, whilst Summerville, before his immense Championship campaign, was pocketing far less at £15k-per-week.

Wober's weekly salary during the relegation season would still see him earn more than the electric Dutchman in the here and now, who remains on a meagre £15k-per-week salary, despite the Championship Player of the Year winner amassing a ridiculous 31 goal contributions, only for his side to fall at the final hurdle in the play-off final.

Top five earners at Leeds (23/24) compared with Wober Player Wage 1. Georginio Rutter £70k-per-week = 1. Patrick Bamford £70k-per-week 3. Junior Firpo £60k-per-week 4. Daniel James £50k-per-week = 4. Pascal Struijk £50k-per-week 5. Maximilian Wober (22/23) £35k-per-week Sourced by Capology

As Summerville now eyes a move back up to the Premier League without Leeds, Wober could be staring the end of his own career at Elland Road in the face, on the contrary, with the Austrian defender only £15k-per-week off entering into the top five earners in Farke's camp, despite being pushed to one side on loan.

Harrison, who is nearing a return to Goodison Park, ended up earning an eye-watering £90k-per-week when he was still an important cog in West Yorkshire, with Leeds wanting to get him off their books permanently down the line.

Whilst Harrison moves away, Leeds could be stuck with Wober if they can't find a suitor willing to take him on, with the Austria international going down as a major flop in the transfer market for the Whites, when purchased for a bumper £11m just last year.