On another night, Leeds United might well have settled for a share of the points against Hull City with their luck seemingly against them.

However, cometh the hour cometh the man was very much the case for both Crysencio Summerville and Daniel James at Elland Road in the eventual 3-1 win, as their goals steered the Whites to another victory in the Championship late on.

The dynamic duo made Patrick Bamford's disappointing display in West Yorkshire easier to stomach, as the below-par Leeds number nine was hauled off by his manager in the second 45 minutes after struggling to make an impact.

The time could well come now for Daniel Farke to address Bamford's recent drop-off in form, therefore, with a number of other options at the German manager's disposal who can lead the line over the lacklustre 30-year-old attacker...

1 The Best Option

Mateo Joseph

Mateo Joseph continues to bang on the Elland Road door for more first-team opportunities, with his cameo off the bench against Hull late on showing off his effectiveness as an impact option.

The Spain U21 international managed to hit the post a matter of minutes after being introduced into the game when the scoreline still read 1-1, the promising Leeds number 49 somehow having the chance to evade him after Junior Firpo found him free.

Joseph - who has been described as "dynamite" by football scout Antonio Mango - did manage to score in Leeds' last game before his dramatic win back on home turf, however, only needing 25 seconds to bag an all-important equaliser in the 2-2 draw with Watford.

Firing in two goals against Chelsea in the FA Cup too this season, it might be sooner rather than later that we see the highly-regarded 20-year-old usurp Bamford to become Leeds' leading man up top.

His goalscoring exploits at Stamford Bridge and Vicarage Road suggest that the potential is there for him to emerge as the dream replacement for the former England international, which is why Farke should unleash him from the start.

2 The Tactical Tweak

Georginio Rutter

The next possible tweak Farke could make faced with the decision to bin Bamford could be to move Georginio Rutter back into the lone striker role, despite the Frenchman dazzling Championship defences for fun from the number ten spot when subtly moved there.

Still, this tweak could see Joel Piroe come back into the XI more regularly in that number ten spot for Rutter to then lead the line once more.

The 21-year-old would offer Leeds a far more mobile and lively face up top than Bamford currently is giving the West Yorkshire side, alongside the fact the 6-foot forward does know where the net is away from being an assist king for the Whites.

Rutter hasn't just magically stumbled to a seven-goal total in all competitions this season from nowhere, and with the freedom to return to the striker spot potentially, his goal numbers could significantly rise to greater heights.

3 The Wildcard Option

Joe Gelhardt

Joe Gelhardt would very much represent a wildcard option for the Whites, with the forgotten Leeds man making waves in the Premier League once upon a time before fading into the background at Elland Road this campaign.

The 21-year-old centre-forward has made just eight appearances for Leeds this season in the Championship, a remarkable drop-off for an attacking talent who was described as "special" by Jamie Carragher during his hay day in the senior set-up.

Still, if given an extended period of time back in Farke's lineups over Bamford between now and the conclusion of the season, the 21-year-old could well find his shooting boots again for the promotion hopefuls having netted three times in the first-team previously.

This, of course, would be the riskiest move from Farke's perspective with the potential for Gelhardt to be rusty and out-of-sorts compared to the fresher bodies of Rutter and Joseph.

