Leeds United will believe that this is the season they finally return to the Premier League, having only lost one of their opening 11 league games so far in the hustle and bustle of the Championship.

Leeds' 2-1 win over Watford last time out was somewhat fortuitous, in the fact that Hornets goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann gifted the Whites their two strikes on the night, but the victory should have been convincing anyway away from any errors from the opposition shot-stopper, considering Daniel Farke's men registered a resounding 24 efforts in total.

If they do leap back up to the top flight, the West Yorkshire outfit will be aware that their squad will need strengthening with players cut out for the demands of the tricky division, with a hope always harboured that they can stumble upon their next Raphinha.

The Brazilian was a superstar donning Leeds white, but he has turned into an absolute machine at Barcelona in recent time, with a devastating hat-trick in the Champions League standing out.

Raphinha since leaving Leeds

Leeds fans probably still can't fathom that they actually managed to have the slick South American on their books for a brief period of time, with Raphinha helping himself to an impressive 17 goals and 12 assists for the Whites, before the Camp Nou beckoned.

Now, the 27-year-old is a man-possessed for the La Liga giants, with a crazy nine goals and eight assists tallied up in all competitions this season from only 13 games, topped off with three goals coming his way versus Bayern Munich on Europe's biggest stage last time out.

The Barca captain's first strike of the memorable night would come after just 60 seconds, as Hansi Flick's men terrorised the visitors from Germany all match courtesy of their new star man's unbelievable performance.

Even with the Brazilian winger reaching dizzy new heights for Barca, there is a former Leeds face who is actually worth more than the tricky attacker is now, having also been a firm fan's favourite when situated in West Yorkshire once upon a time.

The player who is worth more than Raphinha

Amazingly, despite the former Leeds number ten soaring to these great new places in Spain, his value is actually lesser compared next to Ben White's, who also has Marcelo Bielsa to thank - much like Raphinha - for turning him into the top performer he is today.

Market Movers Football FanCast's Market Movers series explores the changing landscape of the modern transfer market. How much is your club's star player or biggest flop worth today?

White was an everpresent member of the Bielsa team that won automatic promotion up to the Premier League during the 2019/20 season, which would begin his sudden rise to stardom, having only been worth in and around the £3.6m mark when shining for the promotion-chasing side.

He did have plaudits at the time who could sense he would go on to set the world alight away from the EFL, with football talent scout Jacek Kulig describing the versatile defender as a "warrior" when donning a Leeds strip in 2020.

White's transfer value since leaving Leeds Date Value October 2024 £44m October 2023 £30m November 2022 £42m July 2021 £50m January 2020 £3.6m Sourced by Football Transfers

Just a year and a bit on from his formative loan switch to Elland Road, Arsenal would fork out an unbelievable £50m fee to land the promising defender, a fee at the time that might have been met with some incredulous responses.

Yet, White has more than backed up that hefty price tag for Mikel Arteta's men over a number of seasons now, having amassed 142 games at the Emirates Stadium with an impressive six goals and ten assists next to his name.

That means his price tag hasn't ever really taken a significant hit, with his current value - according to Football Transfers - coming in at £44m, which is remarkably higher than an on-fire Raphinha's.

That is also a sharp £40m increase from his Leeds days, as the Gunners number four is now a household name in England.

Raphinha is worth a lesser £32m according to the site, but that will no doubt go up and up over the coming season if he keeps up his sensational performances for Flick's side.

Farke will hope, even if Leeds don't break the bank when potentially moving up to the Premier League, that the likes of Largie Ramazani can be the club's next hero in the mould of the South American, having already fired home three goals in the second tier.

Leeds will also want to uncover their next White over time, with the possibility of a reunion between the Arsenal defender and his ex-loan employers happening next season if Farke's men do finally return to the big time.