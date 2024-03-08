Leeds United will know picking up another victory tonight will ramp up the pressure on Ipswich Town to then travel to Cardiff City and clinch a similar result, the Whites praying that the Tractor Boys have an off-day in the Welsh capital.

Before Leeds get carried away however, Daniel Farke's automatic promotion hopefuls will have to overcome a resurgent Sheffield Wednesday side who have won five of their last six matches in the Championship.

Still, when you consider the Owls' lowly 23rd ranking in the division compared to Leeds' superiority up in third spot, anything but a win for the travelling Whites will be considered not good enough.

Patrick Bamford could well drop out of Farke's XI for the short trip to Hillsborough, with the 30-year-old centre-forward ineffective up top last match against Stoke City.

Patrick Bamford's performance vs Stoke in numbers

It would have been wildly optimistic to expect Bamford to keep firing on all cylinders at the rate he was, the injury-prone attacker bagging six goals this season all condensed into the last three months before this out-of-sorts display against the Potters.

The well-regarded Leeds servant would muster up just two efforts on the Stoke goal in the 1-0 win, with Bamford's blushes spared by Daniel James' tricky feet enabling the Welshman to score a wonderful strike to win the tight affair.

Bamford's record vs Sheffield Wednesday Club played for Games Goals scored Assists Derby County 1 1 0 Middlesbrough 3 0 1 Leeds United 3 0 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Away from James' heroics, Bamford was timid in contrast with a lacklustre 31 touches managed and just 18 accurate passes tallied up before being substituted off late into the second 45 minutes.

This poor night overall for the revitalised Whites figure could see him drop out of his manager's plans for the nail-biting clash with Wednesday, with Joel Piroe waiting in the wings ready to take his chance in the starting lineup at the expense of his teammate.

Joel Piroe as Bamford's replacement

Piroe should lead the line with more confidence than the quiet number nine against the Owls, even with the former Swansea City man wanting to break his Championship goalscoring duck against Danny Rohl's side.

The Dutchman last bagged a goal for Leeds in the middle of last month, returning to his ex-employers in the Swans by firing in an effort in the routine 4-0 win.

That was four games ago however, with the 6 foot 1 striker now eager to add to his second-tier goal tally of 11 at Hillsborough by striking fear into the Owls defence.

Piroe was impactful from off the bench against Stoke last time out, even when being deployed as a number ten in that game as opposed to slotting in as the lone attacker.

The silky 24-year-old - who was once described as being "clinical" by football journalist Josh Bunting - did fail to register an effort on Daniel Iversen's goal from his 17 minutes on the pitch but was a creative spark nonetheless by setting up a big chance at Elland Road.

Yet, his performances elsewhere this season backs up Bunting's complimentary label for the Dutch forward.

Piroe would need just one shot on goal to score against Swansea in February, whilst also not fooling around against Ipswich Town last December with a strike buried from just 25 touches of the ball.

Farke will hope that this call will see Leeds stroll to a confident three points in South Yorkshire, with the Whites still assured in their own ability that they can pip Ipswich and any other rivals to second place.