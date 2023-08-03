Leeds United have been strongly linked with a move for Nathaniel Phillips this summer, and now a new update has emerged on the club's pursuit of the player.

What's the latest on Leeds' interest in Nat Phillips?

According to LeedsLive reporter Beren Cross, the Yorkshire giants remain interested in signing the Liverpool centre-back this summer.

As per the report, the journalist claims that although the noise around Phillips' move has fallen quiet, the Whites had made enquiries about the defender earlier in the summer and remain interested in securing his signature.

Will Leeds sign Nat Phillips?

There is no doubt that Daniel Farke is still in desperate need of reinforcements this summer, considering the number of outgoings already confirmed whilst the future is not promised for many others at Elland Road.

Several first-team regulars have left the club following relegation from the Premier League last season including Rodrigo, Robin Koch, Brendan Aaronson, Marc Roca, whilst more recently, Maximilian Wober completed a season-long loan move to the Bundesliga via Borussia Mönchengladbach.

As a result, Farke desperately needs to bolster the defensive depth, quality and experience in the Leeds squad to ensure they have the best chance of competing for automatic promotion in the Championship next season, something Phillips could help the side achieve if he makes the move this month.

Despite struggling to gain consistent first-team football over his career at Liverpool due to huge competition in the centre-back position with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate occupying the starting spots, Phillips became a cult hero during a huge injury crisis at Anfield back in the 2020/21 season.

Over 17 Premier League appearances, the 26-year-old titan scored one goal, delivered one assist, successfully completed 100% of his dribbles and won 61% of his ground and aerial duels combined, as well as keeping seven clean sheets to help Liverpool secure Champions League qualification in the final fixtures of the season.

His successful breakthrough for the Reds led to huge praise from many including ex-Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp who waxed lyrical about the defender in 2021 after he scored a goal against Burnley:

"The second goal really helps and Nat Phillips has had an unbelievable time, he's full of confidence. He's a throwback defender. He wants to make blocks, he wants to make tackles, he's got great anticipation."

Since then, the Bolton-born colossus has been rarely seen at Anfield but was given the opportunity to play regularly and gain more first-team minutes whilst on a six-month loan in the Championship with AFC Bournemouth during their promotion challenge of 2022, so such experience would be massively advantageous in the Leeds squad next season.

Phillips - who has a reported price tag of just £10m - tallied up an 82% pass completion rate, kept eight clean sheets, successfully completed 50% of his dribbles and won 65% of his duels combined over 17 appearances in the second tier, contributing massively to the South coast club's final push for automatic promotion success.

With that being said, the opportunity to sign Phillips should not be missed for Farke this summer, as his strong presence, consistency and domination in the defensive third would help Leeds achieve their dreams of instant promotion back to the Premier League.