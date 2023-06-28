Leeds United are interested in signing Liverpool defender Nat Phillips this summer, with the Yorkshire outfit eyeing fresh faces to carry them back to the Premier League.

What's the latest on Nat Phillips to Leeds?

The Athletic's ever-reliable Phil Hay has brought a fresh update for Leeds supporters after revealing that the Elland Road side are considering a move for the 26-year-old, who has been a peripheral figure on Merseyside for the past several seasons.

Jurgen Klopp's outfit's £10m valuation might prove to be a stumbling block in negotiations considering Phillips has played such scant football, but if the price can be whittled down the Whites could unearth the perfect option as clinching promotion takes centre stage.

Contracted to Anfield until 2025, Phillips would be a valuable addition, having produced a string of stoic displays with the Reds before and impressing during his fleeting loan spell with Bournemouth in the 21/22 campaign.

Should Leeds sign Nat Phillips?

Since joining rising through Liverpool's youth ranks and making his debut against Everton in the FA Cup in 19/20, a 1-0 victory, Phillips has only made 29 appearances for the Anfield outfit and played just five times across the 22/23 term.

However, during Liverpool's time of need in 20/21, with a torrent of injuries resulting in a deterioration that left the likes of Phillips and Rhys Williams as central defensive partners at Anfield, the calibre of his skill set was on full show.

The pair were hailed as "absolutely insane" by Klopp and Phillips was particularly impressive, recording an average Sofascore rating of 7.19 across his 15 top-flight starts during the 20/21 year, completing 82% of his passes, winning 66% of his aerial duels, averaging 4.8 clearances per game and keeping seven clean sheets.

Described as a "monster in the air" by his manager, the £65k-per-week colossus also spent the latter half of the 21/22 campaign on loan with Bournemouth, successfully aiding the south coast club in their pursuit of promotion from the second tier.

Playing 17 times and tasting defeat just twice, the 6 foot 3 ace earned an average rating of 7.04, completing 82% of his passes, winning 69% of his aerial duels and averaging 4.1 clearances per game.

Such numbers are impressive due to the fact that no player at Leeds made more clearances last season or had a higher average match rating, as per Sofascore.

While his ball-playing skills as certainly not first-rate, they do look to be a cut above Whites centre-half Robin Koch, who has been branded "horrific" for his dismal displays this term by Youtuber Conor McGilligan.

Despite this, the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have registered an interest, as per 90min, in the Germany international and the 49ers Enterprises must cash in swiftly.

Koch did average 4.1 clearances per game in the Premier League this term, also winning 62% of his aerial duels and completing 77% of his passes, but given that he ranks among the bottom 9% of positional peers for pass completion, as per FBref, he is clearly flawed and must be cashed in on.

As such, Phillips could well represent a dream replacement, bringing with him a similar skill set, a demonstrated fortitude and a burning desire to finally cement a starting berth with regularity.