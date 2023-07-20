Both Wilfred Gnonto and Tyler Adams could sign new deals at Leeds United following their relegation from the Premier League according to Phil Hay

The pair were two of the Yorkshire club's best performers last season as the side suffered relegation from the top flight.

Will Tyler Adams and Wilfred Gnonto play for Leeds United next season?

Leeds will be hoping that both players stay at the club.

The American and Italian internationals both arrived at Elland Road in the summer of 2022 for £20m and £3.8m respectively, and both impressed in what was a disappointing campaign for the club.

Adams was incredibly impressive, with his 6.73 average rating on WhoScored being the highest in the entire Leeds squad, whilst Sky Sports pundit Stephan Warnock was full of praise after his Man of the Match performance against Liverpool in October, saying: “Tyler Adams, what a performance! He is not a pleasing player on the eye that’s going to hit 50 to 60 yard diagonals. He’s not going to dictate the speed of play. But what he’s going to do, he’s going to be a menace and he’s going to be a player who closes down extremely well. Magnificent performance from an extremely important player for Leeds.”

Gnonto also looked bright in his first season following his move from FC Zurich, with the 19-year-old managing eight goal contributions across all competitions for the Whites, with goals against the likes of Manchester United and West Ham United showing that the player with promising potential could also deliver. Former Leeds caretaker manager Michael Skubala heaped praise on the forward after his display at Old Trafford, stating: “He’s a great lad, he’s a special player. He’s a credit to Leeds, he’s a credit to himself and he’s a really nice player to work with.”

Both players have attracted interest from Premier League sides this window, with Adams reportedly a target of Aston Villa, whilst Gnonto was the subject of a £15m bid from Everton which the club rejected.

Speaking on The Square Ball podcast, when asked whether Gnonton and Adams staying could be tied in with a new contract, Hay revealed that Leeds may be able to tie down both players to new deals: “I suspect so with Gnonto and potentially with Adams as well. I think it would have to be some carrot with it to persuade them that it was the right thing to do. It’s slightly different for Gnonto to Adams, they’re at different stages in their career, Adams clearly USA captain already and has the World Cup coming up, but I don’t necessarily feel that for either of them a really good season in the championship, a promotion year in the championship would damage them or their reputation”

Should Adams and Gnonto stay at Leeds?

It could be beneficial for the duo to stay at Leeds this season

For Gnonto, interest from Everton may not represent the biggest step forward in his career. The Toffees only just survived relegation on the last day of the season thanks to a 1-0 victory against Bournemouth, and are expected to be in a similar situation next season, whilst Leeds could bounce straight back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Ultimately it will come down to whether Gnonto believes he needs to play Premier League football next season, or whether a strong season in England's second tier will keep him in the Italian national team and keep his development on track.

It's more difficult in regard to Adams' situation, as the interest in him from Aston Villa and West Ham would give the USA international the opportunity to return to playing European football in either the Europa League or the Conference League. The midfielder may also be in line for more regular starts at the Hammers following the departure of club captain Declan Rice for £105m, with the club needing a replacement in his position, which Adams played in last season for the Whites.

Leeds will be desperate to keep their star players as they give them the best chance at bouncing straight back up from the championship, and new deals would do just that amid Premier League interest.