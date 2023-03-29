YouTuber Conor McGilligan has been left fearing the worst after news broke that Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams could be out for the rest of the season.

What's the latest on Tyler Adams and his Leeds injury?

The Whites are currently fighting for their lives in the Premier League as they sit 14th in the division, two points above the bottom three with just 11 games to play.

Indeed, the threat of relegation is very real and things may have just taken a turn for the worst as it looks as though a key player could be ruled out for some time.

As per Phil Hay of The Athletic, Adams has been forced to undergo surgery on a hamstring injury which will rule him out for a "longer stretch" of the season's final stages.

While reacting to this news on the One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan couldn't hide his disappointment as he outlined what this could mean to the club.

He said: "It looks like Adams is going to be out for the remainder of the season. Brutal, absolutely brutal when it comes to a Tuesday morning hearing that news."

He added: "But the contextualisation of that is Leeds are really losing a large figure when it comes to [the team] on the pitch. Captain material, someone who drives the team forward in terms of mentality. Someone who defensively interrupts, anticipates, tackles at a very very high level.

"Someone who I've not always rated as a ball progressor, somebody who I've not always rated on the ball in general at all. However, Tyler Adams is a huge component of this Leeds United side and someone who I would want in a relegation dogfight."

How important is Tyler Adams to Leeds?

Adams currently earns a reported £55,000-per-week wage and had justified that money by establishing himself as a key player within the tram.

Indeed, in his debut campaign with the Whites, the 24-year-old has started all 24 Premier League games he has been fit to feature in.

Only two players in the squad have played more league minutes than him. And only four players (to have played over 1000 minutes) have better average match ratings. On top of that, with 3.7 per game, he has the best tackle rate in the squad (via WhoScored).

Taking all that into account, if he is to miss the remainder of the season, or even just a handful of games, it could be a major blow for Leeds as they fight to avoid the drop.