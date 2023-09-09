Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear has signalled his belief that the Whites have rising stars at Elland Road that they could sell for 15 times more than what they paid.

What's the latest news involving Leeds United?

The Whites have been embroiled in a frustrating opening period in the Sky Bet Championship and have taken just six points from 15 available across their first five fixtures, placing them 15th in the league standings while the international break takes place.

Speaking on the Official Leeds United Podcast, Leeds United midfielder Jamie Shackleton has spoken of his delight at being able to share the field with new addition Sam Byram, who joined the club on a free transfer in the summer. Shackleton stated: “It helps that there’s always been people that you’ve seen do it, so I was in the academy, it was Sam Byram actually. When he came back, I was buzzing, I was like ‘oh my god I used to watch you every week, I used to ballboy and chuck you the ball, you probably don’t remember me’.”

He then added: “Yeah, he’s good, honestly I’m just buzzing we’re teammates now, it’s nuts to me but when I was 11-12, I was at the side absolutely idolising him. He’s come through the academy and done everything at that age that I wanted to do so, I’ve told him all this anyway.”

Youngster Jack Jenkins has now departed Elland Road and will spend the next few months on loan at Scunthorpe United before returning in January 2024.

Scotland youth international Rory Mahady has signed his first professional contract at Leeds United and is now tied to the Yorkshire giants on a deal that will run until the summer of 2025.

What has Angus Kinnear said about Crysencio Summerville?

Speaking on the Square Ball podcast, Leeds chief executive Kinnear has claimed that winger Crysencio Summerville, who was brought in from Feyenoord for £1.3million back in 2020, could now be worth around 15 times that value if they were to sell him in the current market.

Regarding a combination of Leeds United assets, Kinnear claimed that several players at the club would now rake in a sum of around £20 million, as he stated: "We found some great players. Even in the team we have at the moment. Willy Gnonto who we paid next to nothing for, Meslier we paid next to nothing for, Summerville who we paid next to nothing for and Pascal Struijk who we paid next to nothing for. They’re all £20m players and we received offers to that level."

Is Summerville worth £20million?

It is hard to argue that Summerville is not worth at least £20million in the modern day when taking into account his exploits in a Leeds United shirt along with his room to grow.

In his time at Elland Road, Summerville has made a notable impact in his time on the field, registering five goals and three assists in 43 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Across his displays in the Sky Bet Championship this term, he has averaged a match rating of 7.92/10 and taken around 3.5 shots per game alongside completing three dribbles per fixture, as per WhoScored.

Capable of providing a creative influence and a constant threat, Summerville also managed to complete 45 progressive passes in the Premier League last term overall, as per FBRef.