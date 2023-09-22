Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has praised one of his young stars in the aftermath of the Whites' goalless draw with Hull City in the Sky Bet Championship, as per reports.

What's the latest news involving Leeds United?

As per BBC Sport, Leeds weathered the storm of being down to ten men following Joe Rodon's controverisal 60th-minute red card in their away clash against Hull City on Wednesday night to claim a valuable 0-0 draw at the MKM Stadium.

Wales international Ethan Ampadu spoke to LUTV about his disappointment at not being able to claim maximum points from the encounter, stating: "Whenever there’s a red card the other team gets momentum and it’s about digging in, which everyone did. You can’t lose the game if you keep clean sheets, so that is the baseline and what we pride ourselves on. In the end, we’re happy with a point; when you can’t go and win a game, you have to make sure you don’t lose it. We are also a bit disappointed, though; we had a lot of chances, especially in the first half and up to the 60-minute mark. We just needed to be a bit more clinical."

Leeds United have now moved up to ninth place in the Sky Bet Championship table and sit two points off the playoff berths, while they have not lost in their last five league fixtures.

Meanwhile, according to German outlet BILD, Eintracht Frankfurt could look to utilise some of the money gained from their sale of France international Randal Kolo Muani to Paris Saint-Germain to facilitate a permanent swoop to land Leeds United defender Robin Koch, who is on loan at Deutsche Bank Park.

The Whites will now turn their attention to Saturday, where they will take on Watford at Elland Road as they look to get back to winning ways on home turf.

What has Daniel Farke said about Archie Gray?

Cited by Leeds Live, Leeds United boss Farke has praised youngster Archie Gray's "unbelievable" running power and ability to last the duration of the match against Hull City.

Speaking in the aftermath of the game, Farke stated when asked about Gray: "He's blessed with unbelievable endurance and this helps. I got the feeling with his outstanding performance at Millwall and we needed his endurance and physicality also during this game. I was hoping in the second half to bring on, perhaps a bit more creative player like Kamara or perhaps Ilia Gruev in for him, but once we went (a man down), we also needed his physicality and ability to close down the gaps. It was lots of shifting and lots of running, especially against the ball. He was pretty pretty important during this period."

Gray, who is just 17, has made nine appearances in all competitions for Leeds United this term and has become an important first-team player due to his tenacity and quality on the ball in midfield, as per Transfermarkt.

Impressing with his ability to regain possession, Gray has recovered an average of 5.9 balls per game in the Sky Bet Championship so far this campaign, as per Sofascore.

Looking ahead, Leeds United will hope to continue nurturing the youngster's development at Elland Road in the hope that he will sustain his excellent form over a longer period of time.