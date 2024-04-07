A “standout” Leeds United star is now expected to sign a big new contract at Elland Road, according to an exciting update from journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Leeds United transfer news

The Whites are right in the thick of the Championship promotion battle currently, and they know the importance of the Premier League when it comes to the calibre of signings they can bring in this summer.

FC Vizela midfielder Samu has also been linked with a switch to Leeds at the end of the season, with scouts sent to watch the soon-to-be free agent in action. Meanwhile, they are also believed to have made an offer for highly-rated youngster Mason Cotcher, with the 17-year-old currently on trial at Elland Road, having also been at Arsenal and Manchester United recently.

A reunion with Kalvin Phillips in the summer could also be on the cards, with the midfielder having a torrid time at Manchester City, not to mention struggling on loan at West Ham since moving to the London Stadium in the January transfer window.

There are also some hugely important players that Leeds need to do everything they can to keep hold of, however, and an encouraging update regarding one such figure has emerged.

According to a new update from Football Insider's O'Rourke, Archie Gray is likely to sign a new deal at Leeds, assuming they earn promotion to the Premier League.

He "will reject offers to join Real Madrid and Bayern Munich", highlighting just how big a talent he is, and he instead sees his future with the Whites for the foreseeable future.

This is wonderful news for anyone associated with Leeds, considering Gray is one of the most promising youngsters at the club in years, already making 43 appearances for the club, despite still only being 18 years of age.

If ever Daniel Farke wanted extra motivation in the promotion battle, it is knowing that the teenager's future could depend on whether they are back in the Premier League or not next season.

Gray is such a special young footballer, showing his versatility by thriving at right-back for much of this season, but also proving his worth as a midfielder many times in the past. He has been called a "standout" player by O'Rourke, who said on the Inside Track podcast: Obviously there is lots of speculation around Archie Gray, and there is no real surprise about that.

"He’s been the standout player for Leeds this season, one of the best young players in the country, no doubts about that. So no surprise to see the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich linked with him recently, but I don’t see anything happening with Gray in the near future."

A new long-term deal for Gray will also ensure that Leeds are put in a position of strength when it comes to future interest in him, being able to demand a huge amount of money for his signature.