The international break can be a nervous time for club managers, with the potential for injuries, loss of form, or the complete halt of momentum. The two-week period can, of course, result in the return of injured stars, but with games coming thick and fast, those featuring in qualifying games - or simply friendlies - will undoubtedly feel it as the campaign goes on.

From Leeds United and Daniel Farke's perspective, they would have been hoping to avoid any fresh injury concerns ahead of what could be looked back on as a crucial clash against Norwich City in the Championship this weekend. After one particular player missed training, though, Farke has reportedly been left annoyed.

Leeds United injury news

The international break has actually boosted Farke's Leeds squad, rather than depleted them, as frustrated as he reportedly is. Jamie Shackleton, for example, is back in contention, as well as Wilfried Gnonto, who has returned to training. Meanwhile, Junior Firpo is back in training, but won't be ready for the Norwich game, which is the same case for Stuart Dallas, according to Phil Hay of The Athletic.

The latest Leeds injury news has drawn concerns over Archie Gray, however, after he missed full training after international duty for the England U19s. Farke has been left a frustrated figure, saying when asked about the midfielder's international duty, via Hay: "Difficult to answer. It's about finding the right balance. It's a great honour to represent your country. I don't want to stop this. I don't blame anyone or any manager. You feel the pressure, you need to be successful.

"We need a discussion about what is needed on use-level. We need a discussion on this topic. If it's important to win titles/points, then you have to play Archie three times. If you think about development, I would question this. I'm not sure it makes sense to play that many games (for England). We risk injuries, that he's burned out."

How many games has Archie Gray played for Leeds?

One of Leeds' most impressive players in the Championship this season, Gray has started nine of the Yorkshire club's 11 league games at just 17-years-old. The midfielder has been rested just twice in all competitions throughout the campaign so far, with starts in the Carabao Cup, and all three of England U19s' Euro qualifiers. Whilst his minutes on the pitch are impressive, Farke is right about the potential of Gray burning out. Such is the maturity in his performances, some seem to forget that he is still so young.

The teenager certainly has his admirers, too, which includes Farke, of course, who said after his side's victory over Millwall, via LeedsLive: "Big ask of him, but the way he handled it was superb. Tonight he can be proud of himself. From tomorrow I will hold the pressure high again."

With that said, and Gray in contention to feature against Norwich despite missing full training, Leeds have the opportunity to secure a statement victory over the Canaries, to lay down a marker in the race for Championship promotion.