Leeds United have made a strong start to life on the field in 2023/24 and now an update has emerged regarding a key matter behind-the-scenes at Elland Road.

Last weekend, Leeds United produced some late heroics against Norwich City at Carrow Road, coming from 2-0 down to secure a 3-2 victory against the Canaries courtesy of an own goal from Shane Duffy and a double from Crysencio Summerville.

The Whites now find themselves third in the league table under Daniel Farke; however, Ipswich Town are six points above them in second place with a game in hand and catching them over the course of the campaign will be a stiff challenge.

Taking to social media platform X over the weekend, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano delivered an update on Summerville's future at Elland Road, stating: "Crysencio Summerville with a brace today vs Norwich — he rejected several clubs in the summer to stay at #LUFC and feel key player there. Bournemouth, Everton and Burnley were all interested. …and more PL clubs are now monitoring Crysencio towards the January window."

Summerville has been a key player for Leeds United this term in the Sky Bet Championship as they look to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt, registering four goals and nine assists in his opening nine appearances (Summerville statistics - Transfermarkt).

Next up for the Whites is a trip to the bet365 Stadium to face Stoke City, who have picked up just 13 points from their opening 12 fixtures in the English second-tier.

Leeds United's impressive run of form under Daniel Farke Competition Opponent and result Venue Sky Bet Championship Norwich City 2-3 Leeds United Carrow Road Sky Bet Championship Leeds United 2-1 Bristol City Elland Road Sky Bet Championship Leeds United 1-0 Queens Park Rangers Elland Road Sky Bet Championship Southampton 3-1 Leeds United St Mary's Stadium Sky Bet Championship Leeds United 3-1 Watford Elland Road

According to football finance expert Dr Dan Plumley, the latest developments involving Leeds United's ownership situation regarding Elland Road may have changed under the radar after reports emerged recently detailing that former majority shareholder Andrea Radrizzani and Elland Road Limited still held control of the stadium.

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, Plumley explained that paperwork to ensure that Elland Road changes hands to 49ers Enterprises may not hit the public domain: "The time which a deal is done and the time the documents hit the public domain through Companies House where there are changes of assets and anything financial, those things take time. We don’t often see them in the public eye until much later down the track.

"It seems to be that the change in ownership will incorporate all of those things, including the stadium and it could just be a publication timing of things in respect to the documentation."

Leeds United look to be at the beginning of an exciting new era in Yorkshire and fans will hope that long-term stability off the field can lead to success on the pitch over the coming years.