Phil Hay has shared a worrying update on the fitness of one Leeds United star who Daniel Farke has recently hailed.

Leeds United injury news

The Whites have suffered a number of injury concerns this season, with the likes of Stuart Dallas and Junior Firpo yet to feature under the new manager. Summer signing Djed Spence is also sidelined, whereas Wilfried Gnonto has recently returned from ankle surgery.

On the pitch, Farke’s side have been in solid form, although Wednesday evening’s 1-0 defeat to Stoke City put an end to three successive victories in the Championship. One player who has starred under the German is Crysencio Summerville, who also has missed parts of the current campaign through injury.

The winger was the hero on the weekend, scoring twice in a dramatic 3-2 win at Farke’s former side Norwich City, however, he was left out of the starting XI at Stoke and only came on as a substitute for the final 20 minutes Taking to X after the game, Hay provided an injury update on Summerville, relaying information from Farke that the attacker is still struggling with a pre-season injury which is requiring painkillers and is preventing him from playing three games in a week.

“Farke says Summerville isn't physically able to play three games a week at the moment, owing to a pre-season injury. Needs painkillers. Also felt he needed to give Kamara a rest after international duty with Finland.”

It represents a concerning update for Farke, who recently praised Summerville, saying after his display against Norwich:

"Crysencio is a baller, it's a joy to watch him. When you see a guy touching the ball like he does, it's heart warming. We always speak with him about wanting him to improve his effectiveness, we need goals, assists, end product. This is the final step for him to find his next step in his career. If he delivers like this, he's on a really good path with goals and assists but he has to keep going. Today he deserves all the praise.”

Leeds United fixtures

The games come thick and fast for the Whites in the second tier, with 12 Championship games scheduled between now and the New Year, so Summerville may have to be used carefully as the club continue to monitor the issue.

Leeds United's upcoming fixtures Huddersfield Town (H) 28th October Leicester City (A) 3rd November Plymouth Argyle (H) 11th November Rotherham United (A) 24th November Swansea City (H) 29th November Middlesbrough (H) 2nd December Blackburn Rovers (A) 9th December Sunderland (A) 12th December Coventry City (H) 16th December Ipswich Town (H) 23rd December Preston North End (A) 26th December West Brom (A) 29th December

At this moment in time, Leeds are sitting in third place in the league, nine points behind Ipswich Town and 14 behind leaders Leicester City. The Whites and Farke will be hoping to be in and around the automatic spots come January, and Summerville may have a big part to play if e can remain fit.