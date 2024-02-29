Danny Mills has hailed one of his former Leeds United teammates as “unplayable”, and it's a striker who could have thrived in his prime alongside the current star attackers playing under Daniel Farke.

Leeds United’s top goalscorers

Those at Elland Road are looking to win promotion from the Championship back to the Premier League at the first time of asking and are currently in a good position to do so.

Farke has transformed Leeds’ fortunes after arriving in the summer, shoring up the defence and creating an exciting attacking front four. Stars of the season have been Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter, who have shone playing important roles.

Meanwhile, summer signing Joel Piroe has also impressed in front of goal, with Dan James, Wilfried Gnonto and Patrick Bamford also chipping in.

Leeds United's top scorers 2023/24 Goals Assists Crysencio Summerville 16 9 Joel Piroe 11 2 Dan James 10 8 Georginio Rutter 7 12 Wilfried Gnonto 6 2 Patrick Bamford 6 2

One player who would have loved playing in this current team in his prime is Mark Viduka, with the Australian coming in for recent praise from Mills.

Danny Mills hails former Leeds teammate Mark Viduka

Speaking to Football FanCast on behalf of 888 Sport, Mills was asked who was the best striker he’s played with and against, to which he mentioned Viduka.

“Mark Viduka on his day was unplayable. Did not move, didn't run, but didn't need to, he just needed a partner. Robbie Fowler was the best finisher that I've ever seen in terms of ability to score all different goals. When he came to Leeds he was injured, he had a bad hip. But obviously when he was at Liverpool in his prime was scoring for fun. "If you look at the Champions League run that we had, I played against Shevchenko and Bierhoff who were a great partnership at that time, possibly the best strike partnership in the world. You had the Yorke and Cole partnership and Manchester United which was exceptional. At Newcastle, you had Alan Shearer who was an out and out finisher. You had Henry and Bergkamp at Arsenal who were a great pairing."

Viduka arrived in Yorkshire from Celtic back in 2000 and spent four productive years at Elland Road before leaving Leeds for Middlesbrough in 2004.

Viduka actually made more appearances for Leeds than any other club, scoring 71 goals in 165 games in a Whites shirt. His most famous game for Leeds was the 4-3 win over Liverpool, with the centre-forward scoring all four goals in a memorable Premier League game.

Hopefully, Leeds, under Farke, can bring the good times back in the top flight, and who knows, they could soon be in the market for a Viduka-like striker of their own to replace Bamford, who is now 30 years of age.