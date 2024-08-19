Leeds United have been handed a boost as one of their transfer targets is believed to be trying to push through a late move to Elland Road this summer.

Leeds start Championship season poorly

After two games of a Championship season in which Leeds were favourites to secure promotion, they sit in sixteenth place without a win, having followed their 3-3 opening day draw with Portsmouth up with a 0-0 affair against West Bromwich Albion.

Between those ties, Daniel Farke's side were dumped out of the EFL Cup in the first round after being thrashed 3-0 by Middlesbrough at Elland Road as their season threatens to die out before it has even truly started.

Speaking after the game, Farke revealed that he felt he needed at least four new faces in the final 11 days of the transfer window: "We would need cover at full-back, in midfield and two offensive positions. [I] Cannot guarantee we will get all of these, but four is roughly what I would like to see."

Midfield is certainly an issue, with both Archie Gray and Glen Kamara having departed the club this summer in deals worth close to a combined £50m.

It means that Leeds only have three recognised options to fill the double pivot role in Farke's side, with last season's options Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu boosted by the arrival of Joe Rothwell on loan from Bournemouth. Now though, they may have been handed a boost in their pursuit of a fourth.

Midfielder trying to push through move to Leeds

That comes as German media believe that midfielder Dejan Ljubicic is attempting to force his way out of 1.FC Koln and join Farke's side this summer. The 49ers group have already seen one bid turned down to sign the midfielder this summer, believed to have been in the region of £3.3m, but remain keen on adding him to their ranks before the transfer deadline.

And he sat out his side's first game of the season with apparent "knee problems" despite completing training all week, with one report suggesting that the midfielder was instead absent because he is "pushing for a move to Leeds United".

Dejan Ljubicic in the Bundesliga 23/24 Appearances 26 Starts 24 Goals 0 Assists 2 Yellow Cards 6

Ljubicic is down to the final 12 months of his £13,000 per week deal in Germany, and is yet to pen an extension in the Cathedral City, meaning that his side risk losing him for free in 12 months if they don't cash in this summer.

Relegated from the Bundesliga last season, they are not in a strong position despite being keen to keep hold of their man, and the report adds that the club will "certainly listen to further offers" and are open to his exit provided they receive a suitable fee for the midfielder.