On and off the pitch, Leeds United have faced a turbulent time in the last year or so, with relegation combined with managerial changes and the controversy surrounding former owner Andrea Radrizzani's use of Elland Road as collateral in his takeover of Sampdoria. Since the 49ers' takeover and the appointment of Daniel Farke, however, the Whites look like a side beginning to show signs of life in the Championship, winning three of their last five games.

From the 49ers' perspective, their aim will be instant promotion back to the Premier League, which will help from both a sporting and financial point of view. Meanwhile, the new owners are reportedly about to boost the morale of the fans even further, with one off-field deal close to completion.

What's the latest Leeds United news?

Following a summer transfer window full of ups and downs, with several exits and a number of subsequent incomings, things are finally beginning to settle down for Leeds under Farke. And, as their form continues to turn around, their summer business looks all the more positive. Now that the window is closed, too, they can turn their attention to other improvements away from the pitch.

The latest Leeds United news suggests that's exactly the plan. According to Kieran Maguire, a deal for the 49ers to buy Elland Road from Radrizzani is close to completion. After Phil Hay reported this week that a deal is close, Sky Sports' football finance expert has told Football Insider it's really now just the final few details left to sort: “I’m not necessarily surprised that the 49ers have not yet taken majority control of Elland Road. I think it’s part of an ongoing process, it is nearly done and it is quickly approaching the end game.

“We’ve seen in the last couple of days that Radrizzani and his colleagues have been removed from the board of directors at Leeds United Football Club. So these things do take time and I’m sure that the 49ers Enterprises are very relaxed about the direction they’ve taken. They know that Radrizzani wants out and they want in. It’s just a case of tying up the loose ends.”

Who are the main shareholders in Leeds United?

After increasing their stake in the club, 49ers Enterprises are the full owners of Leeds United. The group is led by Paraag Marathe, who has been a leader in the sports industry for 20 years. The sale brought an end to Radrizzani's tenure, but it did not end without controversy after the Italian took over Serie A club Sampdoria, using Elland Road as collateral.

The 49ers, edging closer to buying the stadium from the former owner, look set to put an end to that issue, in what will be an early success in their ownership of the club. Once that is done, the focus can return to the action taking place on the pitch of Elland Road, and Farke's side, who are showing promising signs of improvement.

Come May, those in charge at Leeds will hope to see their club in the race for promotion, with a deal to buy Elland Road from Radrizzani all wrapped up. It certainly looks set to be an interesting few months at the club.