Leeds United are expecting to part ways with another one of their stars this summer after the sale of Archie Gray to Tottenham, it has emerged.

Gray joins Tottenham

After a whirlwind few days, Leeds' teenage talent Archie Gray has joined Tottenham in a deal that will help alleviate some of the financial burden faced by the Yorkshire club this summer.

Gray enjoyed a fantastic debut season under Daniel Farke, playing 44 times en-route to the Championship play-off final, and was in tears after failing to secure promotion for his boyhood club. However, given the interest around him, it always felt likely that he would move on this summer.

Archie Gray's debut campaign Appearances 44 Starts 40 Goals and assists 2 Pass accuracy 82.8% Tackles and interceptions per 90 3.05

Initially set for Brentford, Gray and Leeds both opted to accept Tottenham's offer, which consisted of around £40m and the opportunity to bring Joe Rodon back to Elland Road in a seperate deal worth around £10m, something that the club had been keen to explore all summer following his successful loan spell last season.

Spurs have been chasing Gray since his time at Thorp Arch academy, with the Lilywhites reportedly having tried to snatch him from Leeds before he signed his first professional contract and eventually getting their man this summer.

His sale, £40m of pure profit on the accounting sheet, is "believed to be enough to make Leeds compliant with profit and sustainability rules", which will make the task of keeping stars such as Crysencio Summerville or Wilfried Gnonto easier.

However, Gray isn't expected to be the only exit from Elland Road this summer.

Leeds expect to sell full back

Now, it has emerged that Leeds are "expected" to part ways with fullback Junior Firpo this summer, despite an impressive campaign from the former Barcelona man.

The 27-year-old defender grabbed 7 assists in the Championship last season, and though his defending was questioned at time throughout the season, he was a standout during their playoff thrashing of Norwich City.

Firpo grabbed an assist in their 4-0 win over the Canaries, as well as working to keep Norwich talisman Gabriel Sara quiet, and was handed a 9/10 by the Yorkshire Evening Post for his performance.

But the fullback is down to the final 12 months of his £60,000 a week deal at Elland Road, and Leeds do not want to risk losing him for free in 12 months' time. As a result, the Daily Mail report that the Whites are "expected" to sell the defender this summer, though no further details are given.

A sale would be a further boost to Leeds, with Firpo among the higher earners at Elland Road but far from a nailed on starter under Farke, while they could also part ways with Patrick Bamford for the same reason, both of whom would free up significant funds in Yorkshire.