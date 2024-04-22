Leeds United are expected to cash in on one of their stars this summer for a massive profit, it has been revealed.

Leeds reveal financial situation

Earlier in April, Leeds United revealed that they had lost £33.7m across the 2022-23 season, with an increased wage bill up to £145m and operating costs rising by £71m.

Though less than the £36m loss the year before, it is still a worrying trend and there are concerns around whether the numbers are sustainable with regard to financial fair play, especially if Daniel Farke's side were to find themselves spending another season in the Championship.

They still owe a significant portion of transfer fees for the likes of Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Georginio Rutter and Maximilian Wober, with the club reportedly oweing a massive £190m in fees, but with just £2m set to head into their pocket for their own players.

It means that they are likely to have to sell this summer in a bid to avoid financial fair play issues further down the line, especially should they wish to reinvest in the squad further.

Fortunately, there are some obvious candidates to consider, with plenty of the signings made under Jesse Marsch now out on loan and likely to have no future under Farke's new regime, while Luis Sinisterra has joined Bournemouth and Jack Harrison could make his loan move to Everton permanent.

But there are still concerns that two of their stars could depart, with Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray both the subject of strong Premier League and international interest, and their departures far more likely should Leeds miss out on promotion back to the top flight come the end of the season.

Leeds, however, will do everything they can to avoid having to sell the pair.

Leeds prepared to cash in on Gnonto

Now, in a fresh update from Football Insider, Leeds are ready to sell Italian forward Wilfried Gnonto this summer in a bid to ease their financial problems.

Though Pete O'Rourke claims that the Whites don't want to sell Gnonto in an ideal world, he has admitted that the Italian has his price tag set, with Leeds set to demand between £20m and £30m and ready to "accept an offer at the higher end of that threshold" this summer.

The deal would also see them save around £20,000 per week in wages, though it is unlikely they will find a replacement of his calibre willing to accept being one of the club's lowest earners.

Gnonto has previously been subject to strong Premier League interest as well as clubs in Serie A, with Arsenal and Manchester City even touted as potential destinations last summer. The Italian has endured an up and down year in the Championship, struggling to become a regular starter under Farke after his push to leave but still managing eight goals and two assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

Gnonto's Championship season Starts 16 Minutes 1421 Goals 7 Assists 2 Shots on target per 90 0.82 Minutes per goal/assist 158

Bought by Leeds for just 4.5m euros (£3.9m), a sale for £30m would see them make a profit of just over £26m, or 770% on their initial investment.

In a summer where they are likely to have to accept losses on plenty of their high profile players to get them to leave, Gnonto's departure could be a welcome change in that department, though it is as of yet unclear if any club will be willing to meet that asking price for the Italian.