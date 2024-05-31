Yet another one of Daniel Farke's stars could be leaving Elland Road this summer amid "big" interest in their talents from elsewhere, it has emerged.

Leeds braced for fire sale

Following the news that Leeds United would be playing Championship football again next season, there has been a queue forming at the Elland Road exit door if the rumour mill is to be believed. There is concern that Leeds may have to have something akin to a fire sale in a bid to raise money, with the club still owing £73.5m in outstanding transfer fees this summer alone.

According to reports, they could be forced to raise over £100m from player sales before they can even turn their attentions to potential additions that aren't loan signings or free agents.

Most likely to leave is Crysencio Summerville, with the Championship player of the year attracting attention from across the Premier League and Europe, while talented teenager Archie Gray is another who has caught the attention of heavyweights.

Loanees Marc Roca, Jack Harrison, Max Wober, Diego Llorente, Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen are all also expected to be deemed surplus to requirements when they return from their spells away this summer, though in the case of Harrison and Roca there are options to let them leave on loan once more this summer.

Now, a new name has been thrown into the fray, with "big" interest in his services ahead of the new season.

Leeds forward in demand

That comes in the shape of Georginio Rutter, who has thrived in England's second tier this season after flattering to deceive in the Premier League. Signed for a massive £45m back in January 2023, the Hoffenheim man was earmarked as one for the future, to the point that he managed just a single Premier League start as Leeds were relegated.

In the Championship though, it has been a different story. Under Daniel Farke, he has started the last 47 Championship games (including play-offs), missing the opening day of the season and being sent on as a substitute in the second game of the campaign.

In that time, he has managed to find the net on seven occasions, but has provided a massive 17 assists for teammates as he helped Leeds back into the playoffs.

Georginio Rutter's impressive Championship season Appearances 47 Starts 46 Goals 7 Assists 17 Key passes per 90 1.98 Shots on target per 90 0.89 Stats provided by fbref

After one particularly impressive performance against Hull City in April, BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope dubbed him "immense" and praised his work rate in particular.

"He was immense. "I think he took three players out of the game just with a switch of the hips - Shakira style. Before the game Neil Redfearn specifically said it will be so important what Georginio Rutter does without the ball. "From minute one defensively he was in at right-back helping Sam Byram out, helping Joe Rodon out. I thought he was incredible."

Now though, he could be shown the exit door, with Football Insider claiming that the Frenchman has received "big" interest since the play-off heartbreak.

Should the financial issues be sorted with other sales, there will be little need for the Whites to agree to let Rutter leave, with the youngster still having four years left to run on his £3.5m a year deal at Elland Road.

Despite the attacker being still just 22-years-old, there is little chance that Leeds will recoup anything near the £45m shalled out to sign him should they be forced into a sale, but should his departure mean that they could hold onto the likes of Archie Gray, they may deem it a loss worth taking.