The January transfer window was a quiet period for Leeds United, but despite it being well claimed they didn’t complete any business, a reliable reporter has now stated that a signing was made, but there was no announcement.

Leeds United’s January transfer window

At the start of the transfer window, Daniel Farke made it clear that he wasn’t a fan of January moves and therefore wasn’t looking to do much business. The Leeds boss wasn’t lying, as it was very quiet at Elland Road, but towards the end of the transfer window, Leeds did start to look at some potential new arrivals.

Farke admitted that business for Leeds was there to be done if the right player was available and found: “I trust this group, and if we go with this group, I am confident we can finish in a top position.

"I think it is also our responsibility, as key people in the club, to explore if there is something to improve the group a bit and make it a higher probability, we are successful. If we find something and think it's a good addition and affordable, we will go for it. And if not, then no.”

Leeds' next five fixtures Coventry City A Millwall H Watford A Sunderland H Sheffield United A

One player Leeds were looking to sign late on in the window was Southampton’s Cameron Archer. The Whites had a loan offer turned down by the Saints, and with the forward keen on joining the Championship side, Leeds were expected to make a new offer. The 49ers also had their eyes on Adam Armstrong of Southampton, but they missed out on his signature too as he reunited with Tony Mowbray at West Brom.

Leeds signed a young goalkeeper in January

According to Alan Nixon, relayed by Leeds United News, Leeds signed teenage goalkeeper Robbie Cook during the January transfer window but never announced it.