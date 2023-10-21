Daniel Farke is finally starting to find his feet at Leeds United, having initially got off to a difficult start. Now, as the international break comes to an end, the new boss will hope to see his side's recent momentum continue in the Championship as they square off against his former club, Norwich City. It would be some statement from the Whites if they were to beat the Canaries this weekend - three points would lay down a serious show of intent.

As the season goes on, and games come thick and fast, we may start to see Farke experiment to keep his squad fresh, and that could include trying one particular young player in a new role, handing him more game-time.

Leeds United team news

The Yorkshire club have been boosted by the fact that the international break didn't leave them with too much to worry about on the injury front, giving them every chance to kick on and cement themselves as promotion hopefuls in the Championship this season. Injuries could yet result in the emergence of a new star, however, or perhaps even a role change. And the latest Charlie Cresswell news suggests that could be the case for the central defender. Or, at least, that's what Graham Smyth believes.

Speaking on Inside Elland Road, Smyth said: “It will be a really interesting time in January. You don’t know if someone might pick up an injury. It almost feels to me like two need to pick up injuries for Cresswell to get a start right now because I think Farke plays Cooper, Struijk and Rodon before he plays Cresswell, that’s how it feels at the minute.

“But then who saw Archie Gray playing right-back? So Farke has maybe got a surprise up his sleeve, he’s maybe got a role for Cresswell or a game for Cresswell. But if the situation remains as it is, then he’s got a decision in January.”

How many games has Charlie Cresswell played this season?

Struggling for minutes, Cresswell has featured just six times for Leeds this season, starting just three times. At 21-years-old, the defender will be aware that his time will come, but for the sake of his development, Cresswell may need to adjust under Farke in order to receive a place in his starting side. After a successful loan spell at Millwall last season, the youngster's struggle at Leeds has come as a surprise, but last season shows that he is more than capable of taking his chance when it comes.

Cresswell earned plenty of praise at The Den, including from former Millwall boss Gary Rowett, who told South London Press: “Knowing his dad and the character he had, you can see that in the lad as well. He’s been brought up really well with a real hunger for work-rate. He’s an aggressive boy who wants to fight, I think that’s why Millwall was something they were very, very keen on even though they had some very good other options.

“A loan player wants to know they’ll get a fair chance and what you’re offering is actually what it says on the tin – not just to try and get the player into our club. He’s not going to be our player at the end of it, he’s going to be Leeds’ player, so we’ve got to do the best job we can along the way.”