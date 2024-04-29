Leeds United could lose five players this summer should they not be promoted to the Premier League come the end of the campaign, in what would be a major blow for Daniel Farke.

Leeds' automatic promotion hopes hanging by a thread

Heading into the final week of the season, Leeds and Farke are praying for a miracle to secure automatic promotion from the Championship at the first time of asking.

A wretched run of form has seen them slip off the pace, and they must now rely on Ipswich Town to drop points. The Tractor Boys are behind Leeds only on goal difference, but have a game in hand on Farke's side and know that four points will secure them back-to-back promotions.

Battle for automatic promotion Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points Leeds United 45 27 9 9 39 90 Ipswich Town 44 26 12 6 32 90

Should they find themselves in the playoffs, they could come up against in-form Norwich City or the dangerous Southampton, meaning that promotion via that route is by no means guaranteed. And now, they have been warned just what the price for failure could be.

Five could leave if Championship confirmed

As per a report from Football Insider, five Leeds United players could look for a way out should they be consigned to the Championship for another season.

Firstly, currently on loan pair Jack Harrison and Max Wober would look to depart on a permanent basis, with both players having spent this season playing in top flight leagues across Europe and clearly too good for England's second tier.

However, three more men who stayed put this season could be off too. The first of those is Crysensio Summerville, who was named Championship Player of the Year and who has attracted attention from Liverpool and Aston Villa.

As per Football Insider, he "could be one of the first names out of the door" should Leeds not be in the top flight next season. He could be joined by talented teen Archie Gray, who is also on the radar of top clubs in the Premier League including Tottenham after a fine breakthrough season.

Both youngsters leaving would come as a major blow to Farke and the Elland Road faithful, and another youngster could push for a move away too in the form of Wilfried Gnonto, who attempted to leave the club last summer.

The Italian is thought to be valued at around £30m, though it remains to be seen who will test Leeds' resolve with a bid this summer.

The departure of all five would save Leeds approximately £165,000 per week in wages, but that is largely as a result of Jack Harrison's massive £90k per week wages, with both Gray and Summerville among the lowest earners in the squad.

It would certainly come as a massive blow to Farke, who has previously professed his love for Gray in particular and would have to find a way to replace two key members of his starting XI ahead of the new campaign.

Of course, Leeds will be hoping that, through securing promotion, that never happens.