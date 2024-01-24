Highlights Leeds sit five points behind the Championship top two after a dramatic win over Preston.

Gus Poyet and Dennis Wise faced a difficult welcome when they arrived at Leeds in 2006.

Poyet credits his time at Leeds and Tottenham as experiences that shaped him as a coach, and explains why the Whites can return to the Premier League this year.

Former Leeds United assistant Gus Poyet has been speaking to Football FanCast about his time at Elland Road and what he makes of the current Whites side managed by Daniel Farke.

Leeds United’s season so far

After a season to forget last year, Leeds now find themselves back in the Championship looking to earn an immediate return to the Premier League. Farke has been the man tasked to take the Whites back to the top flight under new owners the 49ers Enterprises and currently has them in contention in the playoff places, making Elland Road a fortress during that time.

So far, Leeds are yet to lose a single game at home during the current campaign, with the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Dan James all starring for the Whites in attack. Meanwhile, summer signings Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Glen Kamara and Sam Byram have all played their part in midfield and defence, with teenager Archie Gray also shining in what is proving to be his breakthrough campaign.

Things are looking promising for Leeds, however it was anything but that when Poyet arrived at the club alongside Dennis Wise back in 2006, when Leeds were owned by Ken Bates and struggling in the second tier.

Gus Poyet backs Leeds to win promotion

Speaking to Football FanCast, in partnership with William Hill, Poyet, now manager of Greece, looked back on his time in Yorkshire and admitted that despite not the best of welcomes for him and Wise due to their Chelsea connection, he now gets supporters asking him to go back. He also feels Leeds have a "great chance" to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

“It was very interesting because when we arrived with Dennis Wise, obviously being ex-Chelsea, it was not really a nice welcome. Especially after all the craziness of the administration and everything that happened in the first six, seven months, I think that everybody understood what kind of people we were with Dennis, and we achieved something.

“I’m still meeting Leeds fans. They always ask me to go back and they always want me to go back. Because it was a good, close relationship in a very difficult, unique situation. We were into administration, into League one. We started the season with minus 15 points. I hope it’s the last time in my life that you win your first five games and you go zero points. Top of the league and you go zero points. We won six or seven in a row.

“The supporters were amazing, taking so many fans to an away game in the lower leagues. The fans were great. But football can change in an instant and I got a call from Tottenham, to help Juande Ramos and I decided to move on to the Premier League and have a different experience.

"I always say that without the experience of being with Dennis Wise and without the experience of being with Ramos at Tottenham, I wouldn’t be the coach I am now. I like the Leeds team this season, after a tough start, they have got into their groove and will challenge for automatic promotion. It is very competitive, but Leeds do have a great chance to return to the Premier League at the first attempt.”