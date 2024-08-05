Leeds United have "held talks" for a "magic" attacking player who could be Crysencio Summerville's replacement this summer, according to the reliable John Percy.

Leeds looking for Summerville successor

There was always an inevitability about Summerville completing a move away from the Whites in the summer transfer window, but his exit still acts as an undoubted blow. The Dutchman was voted the Championship's best player last season, as he scored 20 goals and chipped in with nine assists in the competition, and he has now joined West Ham, sealing a Premier League return in the process.

The key now is to find a perfect replacement for the young wide man, and while it won't be easy to find someone on his level, it is essential that they at least partly fill the void left by him. Attacking targets are being linked with moves to Leeds, including NEC Nijmegen attacking ace Sontje Hansen, who is also wanted by Birmingham.

The 22-year-old has been described as "special" by ex-Netherlands Under-17s coach Peter van de Veen: "You can see with your own eyes that he is special. He can play as a striker, on either wing, and as a No 10. He’s just on fire at the moment, and hopefully he will keep it up. It’s still a long road ahead but he has all the talent to become a really top player."

Fenerbahce winger Ryan Kent has also emerged as a possible option to come in and be Summerville's successor on the left wing, having been linked with joining the Whites during his Rangers days, too. He still has three years remaining on his current deal, but a move away hasn't been ruled out.

Leeds hold talks for "magic" Championship rival

Writing on X on Monday morning, Percy claimed that Leeds have had talks for Norwich City youngster Jonathan Rowe over a summer move to Elland Road.

Rowe jumps out as an eye-catching attacking option for Leeds this summer, considering he has already shown what an impact he can have in the Championship, netting 12 times in the league last season and registering 18 goal contributions (11 goals and seven assists) in just 31 appearances for the Canaries' Under-21s in the past.

Norwich teammate Shane Duffy is certainly under no illusions about his quality as a footballer, heaping prasie on the youngster: "Give him a ball like that in that position, and he will do the rest - he's shown that since the start of the season when he picked up the ball on the halfway line and found the top corner. Jonny has got that bit of magic for us. He can win us games, and that's what you need at this level to be successful."

It will be hard for Leeds to bring in anyone as good as Summerville, considering what a top-quality player he is, but Rowe has great potential in his own right, and could light up Elland Road with his attacking brilliance for years to come.