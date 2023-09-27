Leeds United could be ready to part ways with one of their experienced heads at Elland Road and journalist Phil Hay has given some important insight into the latest news regarding his future.

In an interview with German outlet BILD, Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krösche has praised the impact of on-loan Leeds United man Robin Koch at the Bundesliga outfit. Factoring in the fact Eintracht Frankfurt have conceded just three goals so far this campaign, Krösche has complemented the partnership of Koch and teammate Willian Pacho, stating: "We are doing very well defensively. It’s unbelievable how stable Pacho is and how Robin has fit in."

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Ben Jacobs believes that securing promotion to the Premier League may be a key element in whether Italy international Wilfried Gnonto decides to stay at Elland Road for the foreseeable future.

Jacobs said: "It will all simply depend on whether Leeds go up or stay in the Championship. If they stay in the Championship, I think they’ll let Gnonto leave. But if they go back up into the Premier League, he may not want to leave."

Of course, Gnonto is currently out with a ligament injury and will also require surgery, leaving him out of contention until after the next international break has concluded, cited by Leeds Live. Next up for Leeds United is a trip to Southampton this weekend as they look to continue their unbeaten streak in the Sky Bet Championship, which currently stands at six games without a defeat.

As per reports, Crystal Palace have scouted Leeds United youngster Archie Gray; however, any January approach from the South London-based outfit is deemed to be unlikely.

Speaking on the Square Ball podcast, The Athletic journalist Hay has given an update on the future of out-of-favour Leeds United man Helder Costa: "We’ll see what happens - the expectation was that he would go. As Farke said himself, Costa had said that he wanted to leave, hence why he wasn’t involved at all over the summer and there is simply no way he can be reintegrated now. He hasn’t trained through pre-season; he isn’t familiar with what Farke’s doing.

"He's been training on his own. There was obviously the Turkish window as well, which would’ve been an option. I think we all expected that he’s probably would go back to Saudi but noting has developed there. One of a handful of things is going to have to happen. Either they terminate his contract, or when they get round to January they find somewhere for him to go for six months so that he can burn down what’s left on his deal then move on, or he just sits tight until the end of the season and moves on as a free agent."

Costa has made 71 appearances for Leeds United in total over the course of his time at Elland Road, registering eight goals and 11 assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Nevertheless, all signs point to Farke no longer wanting the Angola international around and this could prompt Leeds United owners the 49ers to pay off the 40 weeks remaining on his £32,500 per week contract, which would equate to roughly £1.3 million.