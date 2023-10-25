Things are well and truly underway for Leeds United under Daniel Farke. The Whites have lost just once in their last five games, and are on a three-game winning run in the Championship, which includes their most recent comeback victory against potential play-off rivals Norwich City. They now sit as high as third, six points away from Ipswich Town in the automatic promotion spot.

The good news could keep coming Farke's way, too, with games coming thick and fast, and he could now hand one particular summer arrival a chance to finally shine at Elland Road after impressing in training. The decision could certainly add a new dynamic to Leeds' midfield.

Leeds United team news

With a trip to Stoke City up next, it would come as little shock if Farke opted for a similar, if not the same, starting line-up as the one that did well to eventually overcome the challenge of Norwich. The thought process may well be if it's not broken do not fix it. And, at Elland Road, things are far from broken at the moment, given Leeds' recent resurgent form.

That's not to say that the Whites haven't got some impressive options to introduce if needed, however, with Ilia Gruev among those to have impressed. Farke spoke about the former Werder Bremen midfielder in a recent press conference. The manager said, via The Yorkshire Evening Post: "I have to say I’m really happy with Ilia, he came pretty late, without having a pre-season, really humble guy but with a good record, he’s played two years on Bundesliga level, a good level last season, more than 30 games, he’s a regular starter for Bulgaria, always in the starting line-up.

"I was definitely tempted to unleash him before because he was training at top level, but really top performances by players in midfield, in his position. We have perhaps some areas where it would be perhaps even a bit easier [for him] to come into the game but as a coach in the heart of your game, you are not so tempted to change too much from game-to-game.

"Let’s be honest, players in his position, Ethan Ampadu has been outstanding, Archie [too] when he was in midfield was really good, Glen Kamara has had an impact in many games so it’s not the easiest area in our squad.

"My gut feeling is that he will also play an important role also in the upcoming games and we are happy that we have him because he's not just a good player but also a top, top teammate and good that we have him."

Ilia Gruev's stats

When given the chance for Leeds this season, Gruev has shown glimpses of what he's capable of, helping his new side to secure two victories in three appearances. At 23-years-old, the midfielder should be in no rush to cement his place in Farke's side, but he'll be frustrated with his current lack of starts, nonetheless, as would most players.

It's a positive sign that the manager is speaking so highly of him, though, and now Gruev could finally get the consistent chance that he has been working hard for at Leeds this season.