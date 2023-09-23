Leeds United have been rocked by news that another one of their key men has now suffered a serious injury concern at Elland Road, as per recent reports.

What's the latest news involving Leeds United?

According to German outlet BILD, Eintracht Frankfurt are considering making Robin Koch's loan spell at Deutsche Bank Park into a permanent one in 2024. It is unclear whether Leeds United would be willing to agree to any such proposal; however, it should be noted that Koch has impressed since arriving back in Germany in the summer.

On Thursday night, the 27-year-old defender netted the winner for Eintracht Frankfurt in their 2-1 victory at home in the Europa Conference League over Aberdeen, lending further credence to the thought of him potentially leaving and netting Leeds United some extra cash back in the coffers, as per BBC Sport.

Cited by Leeds Live, Leeds United loanee Djed Spence is injured and will miss the Whites' Sky Bet Championship clash against Watford this weekend. Patrick Bamford and Stuart Dallas are back in full training; however, Junior Firpo is still sidelined and Joe Rodon will be suspended for the visit of the Hornets owing to his dismissal in Leeds United's 0-0 draw away to Hull City in midweek, as per Sky Sports.

Last week, it was reported by Football Insider that Leeds were keen to open contract talks with attacker Wilfried Gnonto meanwhile, who has come off the back of a summer of uncertainty due to interest from Premier League outfit Everton in his services. Nevertheless, he is now focused on Leeds United and the upcoming campaign.

Who is injured now?

Despite positive news that the Whites are keen on renewing Gnonto's contract at Elland Road, BBC journalist Adam Pope has issued a worrying update detailing that the Italy international has sustained a serious injury concern.

Referencing several of his other teammates in addition, Pope took to social media platform X to say: "Farke says Gnonto is out with lateral ligament damage to his ankle. Not sure on his return time. Ampadu is fine. Dallas will be quite a few weeks away from 1st team action."

19-year-old Gnonto has mustered six appearances for Leeds United across all competitions this campaign, registering a solitary goal in the process, as per Transfermarkt. Demonstrating his ability to cause regular problems for opposition backlines to contend with, Gnonto has had an average of around 1.8 shots per game and completed around 2.6 successful dribbles per 90 minutes in the Sky Bet Championship this term, according to WhoScored.

Nevertheless, his injury concern will come as a bitter blow to Leeds and Farke, who are hoping to climb into the playoff positions this weekend if they can see off Watford at home. Whether his injury lay-off impacts his contract negotiations at the club will also be another concern, though for now, their only hope will be that he is not out of action for too long.