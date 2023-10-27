After a shaky start in the Championship, it looked as though Leeds United had finally found their feet under Daniel Farke, with their dramatic 3-2 victory over Norwich City an indication that they could be on course for promotion. Having been brought back down to earth in their most recent outing against Stoke City, however, the Yorkshire club may yet look towards the January transfer window to solve some of their problems.

Those at Elland Road will be desperately hoping to make an instant Premier League return, but the squad will need reinforcements to achieve that, and come the winter window, that could include the arrival of a target they reportedly missed out on during the summer.

Leeds United transfer news

In the end, Leeds did well in the summer to adjust to the departures of Luis Sinisterra, Rodrigo, and Tyler Adams, among others, as they welcomed replacements in the form of Joel Piroe and Ethan Ampadu, who have both got off to solid starts under Farke. The Whites may just have to repeat that transfer trick one more time in January, too, if they are to stand a chance of finishing inside the play-off places, and then sealing Wembley victory.

Among the arrivals could be Joaquin Piquerez. According to Brazilian journalist Diego Firmino, Leeds have been monitoring Piquerez. The Yorkshire club missed out on the Palmeiras left back during the summer, despite reportedly being keen on his arrival. Now, they could return for him, and perhaps even secure a deal at the second time of asking.

The January transfer window can make or break a side's season, and in Leeds' case, they could be hoping to get a game-changer in the form of Piquerez, who has also reportedly attracted the interest of Aston Villa, Marseille, and Tottenham Hotspur in what looks likely to be a busy race for his signature.

Joaquin Piquerez is "tidy" on the ball and presses like a machine

Considering Piquerez's stats, the amount of interest in the 25-year-old comes as no surprise. When compared to current Leeds left-back Sam Byram, for example, the Palmeiras man stands out even more, as per FBref.

Player Goals Assists Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Joaquin Piquerez 3 4 42 107 Sam Byram 1 1 23 43

With that said, it's clear that, whilst Bryam has plenty of experience in English football, Piquerez would be a major upgrade for Leeds. He could be the difference-maker for Farke down his left-hand side, particularly at the business end of the season when it comes to supplying the likes of Piroe to score the all-important goals.

Piquerez, as a result of his performances, has earned high praise, including from South American football content creator Nathan Joyes, who posted on X during the summer: "Palmeiras’ Joaquin Piquerez linked with a move to LUFC. Would be great business. Tidy left back, likes to press forward and can certainly pick a pass. Great coup for Leeds if it happens."

When the January transfer window opens, Leeds will have to move quickly to secure the Uruguay international's signature, but having held interest in the summer, they won't want to miss out on Piquerez for a second time.