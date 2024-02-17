Leeds United could be in trouble after some news emerged on young sensation Archie Gray ahead of Saturday's clash with Plymouth, after a string of impressive performances.

Archie Gray: Leeds' latest starlet

There was plenty of intrigue in Gray all the way back in December 2021, when a raft of COVID-19 issues and injuries saw him named on the bench for the senior side when they hosted Arsenal in the Premier League, though he didn't make an appearance in the eventual 4-1 defeat.

Fast forward to this season, and his much-anticipated breakout in the senior side finally arrived, with the 17-year-old starting in Daniel Farke's midfield on the opening day of the Championship season. He has not looked back since, racking up 34 appearances in all competitions this season, and has been a revelation in a Leeds side coming to terms with the major changes that came with dropping into the second flight of English football.

Playing both at right back and in central midfield as required, Gray has been a key part of a side now eyeing up automatic promotion to the top flight at the first time of asking, though they are facing a hard-fought battle with Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town, at least one of whom will be consigned to another year of second division football come the end of the campaign.

The Elland Road side clearly know the value of their latest star, and tied him down to a new deal just last month which is set to run until 2028 in a bid to protect his value and keep him in Yorkshire. That might not be so easy though.

As per a report from Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, Farke's side are braced for a 'deluge' of bids for the teenage star, with clubs up and down the Premier League keeping a close eye on his progression in the Championship.

They add that though the club had 'no interest in selling Gray' in January, they may be forced to reconsider should they not bounce straight back into the top flight this season. As per one source, they will have to “rebuff a lot of bids" for the teenager with the likes of Everton and Crystal Palace among those interested in the star.

Any deal for Gray would likely have to include a big fee close to a record sale for the Elland Road side, something that Everton may not be able to achieve unless they part ways with one of their own stars such as Amadou Onana amid increased Premier League scrutiny on their finances.

Leeds record sales Sold to Fee Raphinha Barcelona £60m Kalvin Phillips Manchester City £45m Rio Ferdinand Manchester United £30m Tyler Adams Bournemouth £20m

Perhaps more worryingly though is potential interest from Premier League giants Liverpool, who are keen to add him to their ranks. It is unclear where Gray would fit into the Reds, even less so with the impending departure of Jurgen Klopp and the recent uncovering of Conor Bradley.

Nonetheless, the Reds would certainly be able to offer a hefty fee for the teenager, who may wish to taste Premier League football next season, and losing another one of their own is something that may well be in the back of the minds of Leeds fans.